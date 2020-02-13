🔥What is people analytics? Why is it important to HR and recruitment?🔥

A new term has become somewhat of a buzzword in the field of HR and recruitment: people analytics.

A method of gaining insights into the workforce through the analysis of employee data, according to LinkedIn’s Global Talent Trend Report 2020, HR professionals with data analysis skills has increased by 299% in the UK, and businesses are keen to take advantage of the skillset.

If effectively utilised, people analytics has the potential to transform companies, identifying – for instance – gaps in digital skills and other operational deficits.

But what sorts of data are we talking about? Future London speaks to LinkedIn’s director of talent solutions UK, Janine Chamberlin, to find out.

What is ‘people analytics’?

People analytics is a data-driven approach to understanding critical insights about your workforce, which can enable better business decision-making.

Data from HR systems and business operations can be analysed to inform HR policies, business practices and the human capital element of the workforce.

This intelligence, which is derived from human behaviour, can help companies pre-empt challenges, innovate and plan ahead.

Why is people analytics important to HR and recruitment?

Companies have realised that they hold valuable data which, when harnessed, can help them make more informed decisions, at speed, improving their competitive agility.

Analysing employee data can help companies gain critical early warning signs into skills gaps and shortages, business performance and enable strategic workforce planning.

HR professionals are increasingly being asked to analyse data to find patterns and trends that will lead to budget and labour efficiencies, better hiring outcomes, and smarter decision-making across a range of strategic issues.

LinkedIn has seen that nearly three quarters (72%) of HR and talent professionals say that people analytics will be a major priority to their organisation in the next five years.

What are the skills needed to interpret people analytics?

HR and Talent professionals need to have the analytical skills to develop a hypothesis, convert data into insights and develop strategic recommendations.

Doing so enables them to better communicate opportunities and challenges to leadership based on real-time data, which can justify budget reallocation, help companies reach their hiring goals, or help better plan and deliver more effective employer branding initiatives.

What infrastructure does people analytics require?

Companies need infrastructure that allows them to access employee data securely and analyse it responsibly.

Ensuring the right safeguards are in place is crucial to helping companies remain GDPR compliant and maintain the trust of their employees.

There are a variety of technologies available, from applicant tracking systems (ATS) and human capital management systems to insights platforms.