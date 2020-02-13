🔥What is Munchausen's syndrome and what does it mean to have Munchausen's by proxy?🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Munchausen’s syndrome is when someone pretends to be sick so that people will care for them and they will get special attention.

The psychological disorder was named after a German aristocrat, Baron Munchausen, who became famous for telling wild, unbelievable stories about what he got up to.

According to the NHS, the condition is a psychological disorder “where someone pretends to be ill or deliberately produces symptoms of illness in themselves.”

Sufferers do not pretend to be sick for practical reasons, such as claiming benefits.

What is Munchausen’s syndrome?

People with Munchausen’s syndrome can behave in a number of different ways.

Some may pretend to have psychological symptoms and claim to hear voices or see things that are not there, while others pretend to have physical symptoms such as chest pains.

Others will actively try to get ill by infecting themselves.

‘When it’s discovered they’re lying, they may suddenly leave hospital’ (PA)

The NHS website said: “Some people with Munchausen’s syndrome may spend years travelling from hospital to hospital faking a wide range of illnesses.

“When it’s discovered they’re lying, they may suddenly leave hospital and move to another area.

“People with Munchausen’s syndrome can be very manipulative and, in the most serious cases, may undergo painful and sometimes life-threatening surgery, even though they know it’s unnecessary.”

What causes Munchausen’s​ syndrome?

The condition is poorly understood but several factors have been identified as possible causes.

These include emotional trauma at school, a personality disorder and a grudge against authority figures or healthcare worker.

Diagnosing the condition can be challenging and people with the syndrome can be skilled at manipulating and exploiting doctors.

Joey King portrayed Gypsy, while Patricia Arquette played her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard (Hulu)

Who is most affected by the condition?

It is more common to have the disorder if you fall into two categories.

Women aged 20 to 40 years of age, often with a background in healthcare, and unmarried white men aged between 30 and 50.

It is not known why these two groups are more affected.

What does it mean to have Munchausen’s by proxy?

This is when someone fakes an illness with someone in their care.

Most cases involve a mother and a child.

Who is Gypsy Rose Blanchard?

Gypsy Rose is believed to have been a victim of Munchausen’s by proxy. She murdered her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in 2015.

Dee Dee alleged that Gypsy Rose suffered from lots of conditions including leukaemia, asthma and muscular dystrophy.

She forced Gypsy Rose to use a wheelchair – despite her not actually needing one – and shaved her daughter’s head to make her look like she had undergone chemotherapy.

Gypsy Rose also underwent numerous surgeries that were later deemed unnecessary, and had injections and medicines administered that made teeth fall out.

In 2019, Hulu released a drama portraying Dee Dee and Gypsy Rose’s relationship called The Act, which starred Joey King.