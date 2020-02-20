🔥‘What is happening here is anarchy’: Premiers call for swift end to rail blockades🔥

OTTAWA – A growing chorus of premiers is calling for the federal government to put a swift end to railway blockades across the country as layoffs and other economic consequences begin to mount.

The Liberal government is so far rejecting those calls however, refusing to put a deadline on the talks with Indigenous groups and continuing to talk to find a solution.

Quebec Premier François Legault told Le Devoir he wants Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to set a firm deadline within the next few days to bring an end to the dispute.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said Trudeau has been missing in action on this file.

“I am perplexed by the lack of national leadership,” he said. “What is happening here is anarchy. Extended illegal protests contrary to the orders of the courts that are shutting down large parts of the national economy.”

A conference call on the crisis was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon with all of Canada’s premiers aiming to present a unified view of what is needed to solve the crisis.

While it has managed to restore service on some of its routes in Quebec and southwestern Ontario, Via Rail announced Wednesday it would lay off nearly a 1,000 people on a temporary basis until service is restored. A wide-array of business groups have also warned the ongoing blockades risk leading to supply shortages of vital materials like propane.



Kenney said the protests are having real economic impacts and need to come to an end.

“To allow things like to go on for weeks, I think, creates a license for illegal protests and only emboldens those who are thumbing their nose at the rule of law.”

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said the government is focused on finding a peaceful solution to the issue and a deadline would impede that.

“I am reluctant to put a deadline to something, because I find that’s not a very effective means of negotiation,” he said.

Blair stressed however the government understands the blockades have to come to an end.

“What we are working with is a very clear understanding of the urgency that Canadians are feeling with respect to the impact these disruptions are having on their lives.

