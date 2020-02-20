🔥What is a Greggs black card, how do you get one and what does it offer you?🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Right now, Stormzy is the envy of many a student and hungry employee after he became the inaugural member of Greggs’ Concierge club.

In case you missed it, the rapper revealed on Twitter that he is the first person in the world to get his hands on a ‘Greggs black card’ – which basically means he can order from the bakery when and wherever he wants.

On Thursday, the Vossi Bop star posted a hilarious video of him unboxing the surprise gift, in which he annouced he was now the first ever member of the bakery’s ‘Concierge Service’.

Dubbing it a ‘Greggs black card’, the 26-year-old couldn’t hide his delight at receiving such an exclusive gift, writing: “[sic] Are you mad the first Greggs black card @GreggsOfficial I have peaked this is brilliant.”

But just what is a Greggs black card – and can average Joes get their hands on one? Here’s the lowdown…

Brit award winner Stormzy became the first owner of a Greggs black card – much to the envy of everyone else (Reuters)

What is the Greggs black card?

While Greggs are staying fairly tight lipped about the special service, in the video its Concierge service boasts special pastry privileges encouraging Stormzy to ‘live life like it’s golden’, with the option to order whatever he wants, whenever he wants.

We’re guessing this means he can order a sausage, bean and cheese melt or a yum yum whenever he wants – perfect for a self-confessed fan of the bakery.

How do you get one?

Unfortunately, no amount of steak bakes or vegan sausage rolls can buy you membership to this private club – as Greggs has since confirmed it’s strictly by invite-only *sigh*.

Who has one?

Would you use your Greggs black card to get a vegan sausage roll? (Getty Images)

As the first ever member of Greggs’ Concierge Club, Stormzy is so far the only person to have received the infamous black card – or Concierge card.

However, we’re sure more celebrities will be on board soon, too.

Stars such as Jack Mull and Roman Kemp were opnely envious with their replies to Stormzy’s video, with Mull saying: “Yo Greggs, hook a brother up.”

What other chains offer a black card?

The concept of a black card was first popularised by Nando’s, who offer memberships to celebrities allowing them to order unlimited chicken for themselves and five friends.

Ed Sheeran, David Beckham and Pixie Lott are all thought to be secret Nando’s black card holders.