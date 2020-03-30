🔥What is 8D music? Everything you need to know about the viral audio phenomenon🔥

People are turning to different ways to keep them occupied in the current lockdown and when it comes to music, 8D audio is blowing everyone’s minds.

A WhatsApp message has been reportedly doing the rounds which promises to transform the way you hear sound, thanks to 8D audio.

This is essentially a relatively new type of audio whereby producers have edited tracks with some added reverb. This allows you to feel the music all around you, almost like being at a gig or festival.

The audio clip reportedly being sent around on WhatsApp is accompanied with the following message: “Listen to this song with headphones (put on the 2 headphones). It is the new music of the Pentatonix, composed with 8D technology. Listen to it only with headphones.

“It will be the first time that you will listen to that song with your brain and not with your ears. You will feel the music from outside and not from the headphones. Feel the effects of this new technology”.

Saying you can ‘feel the music’ might be a bit of an overstatement, but it has been called ‘unbelievable’ by some.

The message is accompanied by an audio file you can play – but you need to be wearing headphone to experience it properly.

There are plenty of other ways you can listen to 8D audio as simply searching for it on YouTube will give some you good examples. This Billie Eilish one is particularly good.

It’s quickly becoming more popular if the multiple playlists created on the video-sharing platform are anything to go by.

Obviously, the term 8D doesn’t really mean anything to anyone because there’s no eight dimensions in audio production (that we know of). It’s simply editing stereo tracks with a reverb effect that gives the audio new qualities, like the sensation it’s actually moving around.

Will this become the new way to listen to music? It’s certainly keeping people occupied at the moment.