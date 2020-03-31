🔥What happens to Brits stranded abroad during the coronavirus lockdown?🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Tens of thousands of Brits stranded abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic will be able to fly home thanks to a new arrangement between the Government and a number of airlines.

Announced on Monday, the Government has pledged up to £75 million to charter special flights to bring home UK nationals from countries where commercial flights are unavailable.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said an “unprecedented” number of UK travellers were trying to get home “from young backpackers to retired couples on cruises”.

The World on Coronavirus lockdown

What is the new partnership?

Under the new arrangement, airlines are responsible for getting stranded passengers home where commercial routes remain an option.

Airlines now have a responsibility to bring passengers with pre-booked tickets home, offer alternatives where routes are cancelled, allow customers to change tickets, and offer them the latest information and advice as the situation changes.

But, where commercial routes have been stopped, the Government will provide up to £75 million financial support to send special charter flights – operated by the airlines – to fly to priority countries to bring back UK residents.

Charter flights for countries with no commercial routes will be prioritised according to the number of stranded British travellers and their vulnerability, including an assessment of the local health provision.

Which airlines are working with the Government?

British Airways, Virgin, Jet2, Titan Airways and Easyjet are the airlines working with the Government to fly Britons back to the UK.

Other airlines are expected to join the new arrangement.

What is the advice for Brits stranded abroad?

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced the new arrangement on Monday (10 Downing Street/AFP via Getty)

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the advice for those abroad was to continue to attempt to book onto commercial flights back to the UK where possible, after the Government struck a deal with airlines to get people back home.

British tourists stranded abroad who want to return to the UK should first check if there are commercial routes available by visiting the airline websites.

But, if there are no flights, they should visit the Government travel advice pages and sign up to alerts for their location and follow embassy social media and email updates.

When special return flights become available, funded by the £75 million package from the UK Government, these will be advertised by the embassy and British nationals who have registered for updates will be contacted via email.

British travellers who want a seat on the flight will book and pay directly through a dedicated travel management company.

Charter flights are already up and running to Ghana and Tunisia and the Government has said it will add more countries this week with the aim of bringing people back from countries such as India and South Africa where large numbers of British travellers are stuck and commercial routes are completely suspended.

The Government said it has also tripled the capacity of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s call centre to ensure that people in emergency situations around the world are able to get assistance.

What if I am showing symptoms of coronavirus?

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said people should continue to try and book commercial flights back to the UK where possible (Getty Images)

According to a letter to the airlines from Mr Raab and Mr Shapps, flights and passengers will be transported in line with Public Health England advice, so these special flights are not intended for passengers showing symptoms of Covid-19.

Those unable to travel should follow the advice to self-isolate, and the medical and other advice of the local authorities.

The letter said: “The coronavirus crisis is a challenge unlike any we have faced in generations. By working together, we send a strong message of reassurance to Britons stranded overseas. We will do our best to bring people home, and help reunite families and loved ones.”