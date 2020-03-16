🔥What happened to Mari Gilbert? The tragic true story Netflix's Lost Girls is based on🔥

Netflix’s new original film Lost Girls is the tragic story of one mother’s pursuit of justice for her murdered daughter.

Mari Gilbert, played in the film by Amy Ryan, lost her daughter Shannon Gilbert, a sex worker, who is presumed to have been murdered by an as-yet-unidentified killer.

The killer is presumed to be behind the murders of 10 to 16 women, mostly sex workers.

While the film primarily follows Gilbert’s search for Shannan, tragedy struck again in 2016 after the events depicted in the film, when Gilbert was killed in an altercation with one of her other daughters.

Here is everything you need to know about the real-life lives behind the characters in Lost Girls…

Amy Ryan and Thomasin McKenzie in Lost Girls (Netflix)

Who was Mari Gilbert?

Mari Gilbert was a mother of four who became a tireless advocate for murder victims following Shannan’s disappearance.

She made frequent media appearances as she criticised police inaction over the disappearances of Shannan and other sex workers, believing that police treated them with less importance due to their profession.

In 2011 she told the New York Times: “I think they look at them like they’re throwaway… They don’t care.”

Shannan disappeared in May 2010 while visiting a client on Long Island, and the search for her body lead to the discovery of ten murder victims near Gilgo Beach, Long Island.

(Netflix)

Investigators believe Shannan died of accidental drowning after stumbling into a marsh under the influence of drugs, which Mari disagreed with.

While her death is still listed as accidental, the Gilbert family sought out an independent autopsy in 2014 that found Shannan’s body had injuries consistent with strangulation.

In the book on which Lost Girls is based, journalist Robert Kolker details that Gilbert grew up in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, but moved with her daughters to upstate New York to escape their drug-addicted father.

She battled personal struggles while working a variety of jobs to support her children.

In a new article for New York Magazine, Kolker writes: “Mari was as compelling as she was mysterious. I’d seen her blow up relationships more than once without warning, even with the family members of other victims.

Amy Ryan in Lost Girls (Netflix)

“She seemed uncomfortable with good feelings — ill at ease the moment things seemed most peaceful,” he continues. “There were any number of possible explanations for why she was this way. Perhaps it was immaturity; perhaps it was restlessness.”

As the New York Times reported in 2014, Mari told press about Shannan: “She was not perfect, but she was loved and she was cared for… She does not deserve to be forgotten.”

How did Mari Gilbert die?

Shannan’s sister Sarra suffered severe mental health issues, which Kolker reports in his book and New York Magazine story.

Sarra was molested by Mari’s ex-boyfriend, had an abortion at 14 and dropped out of school at 16. She had a child with her drug dealer boyfriend in 2009, and had a tumultuous relationship with him following the birth.

Kolker says Sarra was “re-traumatised” after the discovery of Shannan’s body, and in 2013, suffered a “profound mental collapse.”

Sarra reportedly developed delusions such as believing her loved ones were possessed by demons, and tried to attack Mari in 2014.

She was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, and in 2016, Mari was tragically stabbed to death in an altercation with Sarra at her home.

Sarra was sentenced to serve 25 years for murder, despite John Ray, the lawyer representing the Gilbert family, trying to mount an insanity defence.