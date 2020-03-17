🔥What happened to Laura Ashley?🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

British fashion label Laura Ashley has become the latest business casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday the troubled fashion and homewares retailer announced it had filed for administration after rescue talks were thwarted by the Covid 19 outbreak.

The brand, which operates 150 stores in the UK and employs around 2,700 staff, had been struggling in recent years, and in August 2019 the business announced it had swung to a £14 million loss in the year to 30 June, compared with a £100,000 profit the year before.

While the decline of the brand is no doubt in part due to the aggressive competition it faced from high street chains like H&M, Topshop and IKEA, and online players like ASOS and Made.com, it’s also partly due to the fact that Laura Ashley’s clothing, by the end, was just not Laura Ashley enough.

Recent years have seen a surge in demand for the whimsical, ditsy floral-printed prairie dresses with which Laura Ashley found fame. Indeed many labels launched in recent years like Vampire’s Wife, Shrimps and Batsheva have forged entire brand identities based on catering to this appetite – and yet for the last decade, it’s been difficult to buy a Laura Ashley-esque dress at Laura Ashley.

(Laura Ashley )

So what went wrong at Laura Ashley?

Laura and Bernard Ashley started the brand hand-printing Victoriana-inspired fabrics on their kitchen table in London in 1953. For most of the late ‘50s and ‘60s the company made its money selling small scarves, tea towels, placemats and rolls of fabric, and by 1966 they were selling 5,000 metres of fabric per week to companies like John Lewis and Heals.

It wasn’t until the late 1960s, however, that Laura Ashley really became a fashion label, when it launched a range of long-length Victoriana maxi dresses that were to become the brand’s signature. The look was so popular– the flowing flowery frocks chimed well with the pervading hippie sensibility of the time– that when the brand opened its second London store on the Fulham Road in the 1970 (the first opened in South Kensington in 1968), it sold 4000 of the dresses in the first week alone. Laura Ashley was one of the first to market an ideal of the quintessential English countryside, a concept later echoed by brands like Emma Bridgewater, Boden and Cath Kidston. By 1979 it had 1,000 employees worldwide and a turnover of £25 million.

Laura Ashley’s popularity reached a zenith in the 80s when its billowing prairie dresses and pie-crust collars came to define the ‘Sloane Ranger’ look of the era. Its popularity was further cemented when then-Lady Diana Spencer, pin-up girl for the look, began wearing its quintessentially English designs – most notably a pie crust collar shirt she wore to a photocall which caused such a surge in demand the brand was forced to halt production.

Princess Diana wearing Laura Ashley to watch Prince Charles play polo at Tidworth in 1981 (Rex Features)

The brand’s fortunes changed dramatically in 1985 when Laura tragically died aged 60 of a brain haemorrhage after falling down a flight of stairs. By then, the business, which had 220 shops in 12 countries and had expanded into home furnishings, was on the brink of flotation on the stock market, where it was valued at £200m. The flotation went ahead and within five years Sir Bernard Ashley, as he had become, had sold on the company to foreign investors MUI.

With the owners departed and the frilly aesthetic at odds with the pervading flesh-baring minimalism of the nineties, Laura Ashley fell on hard times. And in truth, it never really recovered.

Throughout the nineties and noughties, fashion took a back seat to homewares and then last year the brand made several attempts to resuscitate its fashion offering. In May 2019, the brand launched a somewhat surprising brand collaboration with grungy teenage high street retailer Urban Outfitters. The 26-piece collection saw Laura Ashley’s vintage prints daubed onto super millennial items like cycling shorts, scrunchies and uber-short mini dresses. It was all super cute, but perhaps failed to strike a chord with the die-hard Laura Ashley fans that might just have had the clout to bring the brand back to life.

A brand relaunch at the end of last year was similarly muted in impact. Rather than mining its extensive archives of puff sleeves, high-neck and sailor collared floral dresses that feel amazingly of-the-moment (the fact that vintage 80s Laura Ashley dresses are selling on eBay for upwards of £200 a pop is testament to this), the collection instead melted into everything else on offer on the high street at the time.

Losing Laura Ashley from the British high street is definitely sad, and for the 2,700 people who’s jobs are at risk it is, of course, a tragedy, but in truth, the real Laura Ashley aesthetic had been lost for some time.