🔥What happened on Love Island last night? The villa gets its first official couple as Sean Paul hits the dancefloor🔥

The Love Island contestants are still dealing with the fallout from last week’s dramatic return of Casa Amor.

Not only is Calum Jones having to live with the aftermath of returning arm-in-arm with Molly Smitth, but Finley Tapp and Luke Trotman have only seemed to cement their relationship further.

Elsewhere, it looks like its curtains already for Luke Mabbott and Natalia Zoppa after she decided there was no romantic connection between the pair.

Oh, and Sunday also saw Sean Paul perform in the South African villa, much to the excitement of the Islanders.​

Here’s a recap of the main action…

What happened on Love Island last night?​

The Islanders are still living with the aftermath of last week’s brutal recoupling, with Sunday night’s episode seeing Shaughna Phillips discuss Callum with Molly

Shaughna told Molly: “I think he used me until something better came along. I don’t think he was genuine with me once,” and admitted that it wasn’t a shock he had his head turned

But off the back of the conversation Molly told the Beach Hut: “Slight little alarm bells started ringing. I’m going to be a bit wary about him. I’m not going to think he’s going to be the perfect person as he might do the exact same thing when another girl walks through the door”

And Shaughna wasn’t done there, later getting into a heated argument with Callum as she blasted him for being a “liar” before storming off in front of a shocked Molly

Elsewhere, Natalia admitted to the girls she just wasn’t feeling it with Luke M, telling them: “I do like him but I don’t feel any sexual chemistry whatsoever. I’ve been stressing about it all day” – despite the fact they’ve only been coupled up for a short time

She then later called it a day with Luke, who wasn’t happy about the move and said: “You could have told us”

However, it wasn’t all heartbreak on Sunday night, as Fin and Paige took their relationship to the next level after he officially asked her to be his girlfriend

“I never doubted how I feel about you”, he told her. “I’ve just been so happy”. Awwww

In other heartwarming news, the Islanders were told the Hideaway was open and that they had to send one couple to spend a night there

Luke T and Siannise were chosen to head into the Hideaway, and the footballer was treated to a special private lap dance in their special sanctuary before they both snuggled up for the night

Perhaps the biggest news on Sunday however was the announcement that legendary rapper Sean Paul was entering the villa to perform a special set – much to the delight of the Islanders

“Sean Paul was unreal,” Luke T later told the Beach Hut

Who is coupled up with who?

Paige and Finn

Siannise and Luke T

Molly and Callum

Eva and Nas

Priscilla and Mike

Jess and Ched

Natalia and Luke M

Rebecca and Jordan

Demi is single

Shaughna is single

How long is Love Island on for?

While ITV2 has yet to confirm the finale date, they have stated the show will run for around six weeks, like its summer version.

Love Island airs daily, apart from Saturdays, on ITV2 at 9pm.