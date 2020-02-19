🔥What happened on Love Island last night? The Islanders face the baby challenge and Natalia and Jamie leave the villa🔥

Love Island is heading into the final straight ahead of the final on Sunday evening.

Tuesday night’s episode saw the return of the infamous baby challenge, which saw the Islanders became parents to a screaming plastic tot.

Interesting name choices aside (Winter, anyone?), the boys and girls appeared to take to challenge quite well – that is, until a pram fell in the pool and Jess Gale picked a baby up by the arm.

But the high jinks didn’t last long after one of the villa’s newest couples was booted off the Island at the end of the show following a public vote.

The shocks continued as the Islanders were then told they would have to face yet another vote in tonight’s episode.

Here’s a recap of the main action…

Challenge: The Islanders became parents to plastic babies (Love Island)

What happened on Love Island last night?​

The Islanders were woken up to the sound of screaming on Tuesday as the baby challenge made a much anticipated return to the villa

The couples had to feed, comfort and change their babies’ nappies with their efforts monitored to discover who will be crowned the top parents

Jess was seen picking up her baby by one arm, much to the horror of her partner Ched Uzor.

Jamie Clayton and Natalia Zoppa also had trouble when their pram caught the wind and flew into the pool when they weren’t paying attention

Chilling out: Luke M with his ‘baby’ (Love Island)

Callum Jones decided to call his child Elvis Benedict Jones, Luke Trotman and Siannise Fudge named theirs Rocky Luke Jr Trotman Fudge, Ched and Jess went for Winter Ocean Uzor while Jamie and Natalia opted for the Harry Potter-inspired Voldy

The challenge prompted Demi Jones to think more about her future with Luke Mabbott

“I’ve found it so attractive seeing Luke with a baby,” she said. “It’s made me recognise how well I’m getting on with Luke.”

And it wasn’t just Demi who thought the baby-holding was attractive, with Paige Turley telling Finley Tapp: “You’re really handsome, and even more so with a baby”

Proud parents: Mike, Priscilla and their tot (Love Island)

However Molly and Callum, Demi and Luke M, Mike and Priscilla, Jess and Ched and Jamie and Natalia were then all put up for the public vote after being chosen by their fellow Islanders

As the contestants gathered by the fire pit, it was revealed that Jamie and Natala recevied the least amount of votes, and they were axed from the villa

Mike then had a text telling him there would be another dumping on tonight’s show, and one of two couples left in the bottom three would be going home

Tonight it will be curtains for either Mike and Priscilla or Molly and Callum…

Luke and Siannise with baby Rocky (Love Island)

Who is coupled up with who?

Paige and Finn

Siannise and Luke T

Molly and Callum

Priscilla and Mike

Jess and Ched

Demi and Luke M

How long is Love Island on for?

While ITV2 has yet to confirm the finale date, they have stated the show will run for around six weeks, like its summer version.

Love Island airs daily, apart from Saturdays, on ITV2 at 9pm.