🔥What happened on Love Island last night? Shaugna Phillips and Demi Jones have another chance at romance🔥

Love Island viewers were treated to even more drama on Tuesday night’s episode, following the dumping of two couples.

Before leaving, Nas Majeed defended his decision to couple up with Eva Zapico following Casa Amor, while both Shaughna Phillips and Demi Jones went on dates with new boy Jamie Clayton.

But it was Demi’s date with the new bombshell that got Luke Mabbott worried, who feared she was giving him mixed signals after he snogged her on Monday night’s episode.

Elsewhere, the Islanders played a raunchy game while the end of the episode teased a potential argument between Shaughna and Mike Boateng.

Here’s a recap of the main action…

What happened on Love Island last night?​

Nas insisted in his exit interview that Demi was “out of sight, out of mind” once he was in Casa Amor

Calling Demi a “lovely girl”, he added that he went with his heart over his head

New boy Jamie went on dates with both Shaughna and Demi last night, which delighted them both – much to the chagrin of Luke M

“Have you ever considered being a scaffolder?” Shaugna asked on her date. “Are you related to any scaffolders?”

(ITV)

Jamie told her: “I think what Callum did was a bit out of order. My plans when I go in are to talk to him… I think you’re too smart for him if I’m going to be honest”

Back on the day beds, she told him that her ex was Irish, to which the confident bombshell said: “But your next is Scottish”

After sharing a kiss with Demi, Luke M was left worrying what would happen next after she was picked to go on a date with the new arrival

(ITV)

He said: “I can’t catch a break in this gaff. A spanner in the works is never good. I’m quite worried to be fair”

Demi told him: “I’m enjoying getting to know Luke M but I’m not going to make the same mistake as I did with Nas. I’m going to go in with an open mind and just get to know Jamie”

Despite speaking positively of Jamie, Demi shared another kiss with Luke M – who fers he is now in another love triangle

Elsewhere in the episode the Islanders played a game of ‘Rumpy Pumpy’, which saw them split into teams and race to pump a balloon the fastest – and whichever team burst their balloon first had to answer a raunchy question

(ITV)

The end of episode teased a potential argument brewing between Shaughna and Mike

In the clip, Shaughna reads out a headline which says: “Love Island’s [blank] is branded “snake” after his reaction to Shaughna being brutally dumped by Callum”, to which she said: “Some people forget they’re mic’d and on a TV show”

But Mike didn’t take this dig lying down and snapped at her: “Shut up man, it’s not a game anymore. That’s taking the p***.” Is trouble on the horizon?

Who is coupled up with who?

Paige and Finn

Siannise and Luke T

Molly and Callum

Priscilla and Mike

Jess and Ched

Natalia and Luke M

Demi is single

Shaughna is single

Jamie is single

How long is Love Island on for?

While ITV2 has yet to confirm the finale date, they have stated the show will run for around six weeks, like its summer version.

Love Island airs daily, apart from Saturdays, on ITV2 at 9pm.