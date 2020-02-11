🔥What happened on Love Island last night? Nas Majeed and Rebecca Gormley leave as public send four Islanders packing🔥

Monday night’s Love Island episode saw two couples leave the villa in one of the most brutal dumpings yet.

Not only was previous fan favourite Nas Majeed unceremoniously booted from the show with Eva Zapico, but Rebecca Gormley and Jordan Waobikeze were also sent packing.

Elsewhere, Luke Mabbott and Demi Jones shared a snog in front of the whole villa, while Finley Tapp and Paige Turley celebrated going official with a fumble under the covers.

Oh, and another bombshell from Scotland is set to turn heads as new boy Jamie Clayton set to enter the villa this evening.

Here’s a recap of the main action…

What happened on Love Island last night?​

Nas and Eva, along with Rebecca and Jordan, left the villa after receiving the fewest amount of votes in the latest round of public voting

the news came as a huge shock as Nas had gone from villa hero to zero in just a few days after returning from Casa Amor with new girl Eva

The couple received the second fewest votes from the public

Rebecca and Jordan received the least amounts of votes, after their relationship fizzled out after a few days

In their exit interview, they both admitted they won’t be pursuing a romantic relationship outside the vill

Elsewhere, new favourites Siannise and Luke T played cupid as they set up the newly-single Luke M and Dem

The Bieber lookalike said in the Beach Hut: “I think that I kind of have to give it a chance and see where things go with Demi and see what kind of happens”

And it turned out to be a brilliant move, as the pair snogged on the daybeds in full view of everyone (and when we say snog, we mean snog)

Fans are also convinced they’ve also seen their first villa fumble as well, with Paige and Finn appearing to “do bits” in the dark

It came just a day after the villa’s most promising pair went, well official after a long speech from semi-pro footballer Luke

The end of the episode teased the introduction of bombshell Jamie, who picked Shaughna Phillips to go on a date with – so we hope she’s in for some luck

Who is coupled up with who?

Paige and Finn

Siannise and Luke T

Molly and Callum

Priscilla and Mike

Jess and Ched

Natalia and Luke M

Demi is single

Shaughna is single

How long is Love Island on for?

While ITV2 has yet to confirm the finale date, they have stated the show will run for around six weeks, like its summer version.

Love Island airs daily, apart from Saturdays, on ITV2 at 9pm.