🔥What happened on Love Island last night? Love is in the air as the final draws closer🔥

Love Island viewers have witnessed a lot of drama unfold in the villa over the past few weeks, but there’s finally been a bit of romance and fun for us all to enjoy.

The remaining Islanders went on their dates on Thursday night’s show, with Demi Jones and Luke Mabbott going on a suspiciously wedding-themed event – and of course Siannise Fudge enjoyed hers in the grounds of a castle.

And love was well and truly in the air for Ched Uzor and Jess Gale, with the pair enjoying a rather steamy evening getaway in the Hideaway.

The boys were also tasked with performing an undercover mission which they had to complete to win a cocktail party for the entire villa, and we later got to see their secret hidden skills thanks to a talent show.

What happened on Love Island last night?​

Unofficial couple Luke and Demi got to go on a date – which looked remarkably like a wedding

Whisked away in the early hours of the morning, the pair were seraneded by a trio of string musicians as they sipped drinks under a flower-adorned canopy – which itself was floating on water

Demi told Luke: “Our second date is our wedding ceremony. This is absolutely stunning. I don’t think you can get much better than this”

The Justin Bieber lookalike told his beau: “I do see a future with you – we’ve been getting on so well. I do not want to date anyone else”

Siannise and Luke T also went on a romantic date, with the pair enjoying a fairytale-themed lunch on the grounds of an actual castle – a dream come true for the Disney-loving beauty consultant

And she told her footballer beau: “How lush is this? It’s literally like a fairy tale. Do you feel like a prince?”

The pair went on to discuss their feelings, with Siannise saying: “It’s true that good things come to those who wait. I’ve always wanted the Prince Charming, the fairy tale… I never thought I’d ever find it. But I just knew with you – you are my fairy tale”

He replied: “When I look at you I just feel at peace. It’s just comfort, happiness, just ease. When I’m with you I feel at home and that’s how I know”

But it didn’t stop there, with the pair not only discussing children and marriage, but also saying the ‘L’ word – so could we have another Love Island wedding on the cards?

The boys were also tasked with completing a series of tasks and pranks in order to win a cocktail party for the Islanders – all unbeknownst to the girls

And between them, they all managed to complete it with Mike Boateg getting kisses from all the girls, Luke T convincing Jess she had something on her face, Ched getting Demi to pick up Siannise’s sunglasses from the pool and Luke M asking Paige to bring items to him

The final challenge saw everyone jumping into the pool at the end – apart from Paige, of course, who had to literally be dragged in

The evening ended with a Love Island talent show in which the constestants all showed off their hidden talents, which including Luke M going all Bieber and playing the guitar, Mike playing drums and Priscilla dancing

Luke T and Siannise performed an excitable dance routine together, while Ched and Jess put on a joint workout routine in the vain of Call On Me, winning a night in the Hideaway

Demi meanwhile hosted a history quiz show and Paige showed off her singing talents while Finn seranaded the Islanders dressed in a towel and shower cap

And in the Hideaway, Jess and Ched could barely keep their hands off each other before the lights went out

How long is Love Island on for?

The Love Island final takes place on Sunday at 9pm on ITV2.