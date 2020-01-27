🔥What happened on Love Island last night? Everything you need to know🔥

Bid goodbye to your social lives – Love Island is back on our screens with its very first winter edition.

A series of singletons have ditched the day job to find love in the show’s first outing to a new villa in South Africa, with their adventures in copping off and cracking on documented six nights a week on ITV2.

But if you’re struggling to find the time to catch-up on every episode before the next helping at 9pm, then don’t worry – RadioTimes.com has got you covered.

Here’s what happened on Love Island last night.

Day 15

Love Island 2020’s Siannise and Rebecca argued (©ITV)

After the fall-out from the recoupling, Siannise wasn’t happy to see Rebecca pick her man.

She decided to confront Rebecca the next day, wondering why she felt it was ok to betray her.

However, a stern argument broke out between the pair as Siannise accused Rebecca of being too heartless surrounding the incident.

Siannise was left in tears after the argument, while Rebecca didn’t think she could do anything wrong – but she did find comfort in Luke T which seemed to sweeten what happened.

Meanwhile, Shaughna and Callum headed out on their first date together.

However, Laura Whitmore arrived with a huge bombshell, telling the islanders the public had been voting and their least favourite couple would be in danger.

In the end, Sophie and Connor were revealed as the vulnerable pair, with one of them being sent home at the decision of their fellow islanders.

Who will be sent home, Sophie or Connor?

Day 13

Love Island 2020 recoupling (©ITV)

In one of the most shocking recouplings of Love Island history, Siannise and Rebecca locked horns. They were both chasing newcomer, Luke T, but as Rebecca went first, she got her man.

The recoupling started off fairly straight-forward, with the following couples sticking together:

Mike and Leanne

Callum and Shaughna

Finley and Paige

Jess – who was previously with Nas – chose to follow her heart and go for Luke M who she previously enjoyed a date with.

Sophie, who was originally coupled-up with Connagh decided to go on to get back with her original partner, Connor.

Rebecca then opted to go with Luke T, leaving Siannise with a difficult decision to make: would she go back to Connagh who she originally fancied, or would she choose Nas who she friendzoned in the first week?

After being played one too many times by Connagh, Siannise decided to keep her friend in the villa so he could find love.

In a major twist, Connagh left the villa.

Day 12

Well, it royally kicked off last night on Love Island as just minutes into the episode, Connagh was forced to come clean on his kiss with Rebecca to Siannise – even though they didn’t even have anything romantic going on.

Poor Siannise has been messed about a fair bit and it seems she didn’t take the news too well, ranting in the confessional that it was “his loss, hun”.

But just like that it was a new day in the villa and the boys had to take on the brilliantly-named, “Lads Vegas” challenge, where they completed an obstacle course dressed as Elvis (if the King wore tiny gold hot pants) before “marrying” their loves at the top of the slippy hill.

Sophie had to sit that one out because she was ill, so Connor decided to marry Siannise in the fictional scenes.

Later on, the girls received an exciting text, revealing two boys would be entering the villa that night – Luke T and Luke M.

As they all got ready, it was clear the existing boys were worried, which was even more evident when the Lukes arrived and the girls immediately seemed interested.

There was unexpected drama from Paige and Finley when she started shouting at him for not showing her enough attention in front of the new boys – suggesting there’s trouble at paradise there.

The Lukes had their first night dates arranged for them by the public, and you all decided to send Jess and Siannise out with them.

But in the teaser for this evening’s episode, there’s more trouble in store as Sophie and Connor seem to have another fall-out over his behaviour – is this the final straw for her?

Day 10

Rebecca continued to make her mark on Love Island 2020, and pulled every man for a chat so she could make her final decision.

After flirting with Callum, Finley and Connagh, it’s safe to say the Geordie beauty queen had just about upset all the girls in the villa.

What’s more, her chat with Connagh brought about one of the most awkward moments we’ve ever seen, when Siannise decided to ask him about marriage and kids in a bid to attract him… oh dear.

Shaughna also had some good news as Callum decided he wanted to stick with his original girl, so to help him break the news gently to Rebecca, he drafted a template text to her. You can’t be too sure!

However, it seemed Connagh’s mind was set despite what Siannise did, and by the end of the episode, Rebecca got her lips on Connagh for a cheeky smooch.

But with two new boys – Luke M and Luke T – about to enter the villa, are the couples about to be shaken up again?

Day 9

Love Island’s Rebecca and Callum shared a smooch (©ITV)

Following the arrival of Rebecca on Love Island previously, the existing girls were feeling pretty defensive about losing their men to her.

After successfully raising Callum and Connor‘s heart rates the most, the new girl got to take them on a date in the hideaway.

Connor went up first and he seemed to really connect with Rebecca, but did kind of hint he still had strong feelings for Sophie and later on in the episode, his love interest declared the same and shared a smooch – behind Connagh‘s back.

Meanwhile, Rebecca and Callum seemed to have sparks flying with the Geordie new girl. After telling her he wasn’t completely dedicated to Shaughna, Rebecca wanted to get to know him better.

Shaughna made her own feelings known about Rebecca the following day when she pulled her to one side for a painfully cringe-worthy chat, basically saying Callum is hers – but feisty Rebecca felt otherwise and said she will go for who she wants.

Later on in the evening, a saucy game of dares got a little out of hand as Rebecca was told to kiss the two men she fancied the most, opting for Connagh and Callum. Shaughna, who was visibly annoyed by this, started to kick off, but not before proclaiming Mike was the biggest game player.

As the preview for tonight’s instalment hints at Mike’s doubts and Shaughna’s eruption, is there trouble in paradise?

Day 8

Things got hot and steamy in Love Island last night – with dates, dances and a dramatic entrance.

After a rocky start, Mike and Leanne appeared stronger than ever after they had their first date outside the villa, where the pair were asked to give each other massages.

The Islanders were then asked to take part in the Dirty Dancers challenge, where both the boys and the girls had to perform sexy dances for one another in order to get their heart rates up.

While the girls gave it their all, they were all outshone by surprise newcomer Rebecca, who performed the final dance.

When Paige read out the results, both Connor and Callum had their heart raised the most by Rebecca – which saw them win a date in the Hideaway with her. Will their heads be turned?

Day 7

The effects of the recoupling are still being felt in the Love Island villa, with Connor calling Connagh a “snake” for choosing to couple up with Sophie.

Siannise wasn’t over the moon about the recoupling either, telling Connagh she felt “like a dkhead” for not being chosen.

But Sophie lost her patience when Mike waded in and gave his opinion on the matter, telling him that it’s not really any of his business.

Elsewhere, things hotted up between Paige and Finley, after the pair shared a kiss when they won the challenge.

But with the announcement of a brand new girl entering the villa, there may be trouble in paradise already…

Day 6

The episode saw the girls go head to head in military-style challenge ‘Booty camp’. And, yes, it involved plenty of bum shaking. The task asked the women of the villa to complete an assault course while dodging the boys’ water balloons, kissing the guy of their choice at the end.

The official winner? Siânnise, as voted by the boys. However, Connagh certainly did well out of the challenge, with Shaughna, Sophie and Siânnise choosing to smooch the newcomer.

But it wasn’t all fun and bum-based games, with the islanders forced to face a brutal recoupling in the evening, in which the boys got to pick which girl they wanted to pair up with.

And there was plenty to talk about. Firstly: Connor. The coffee bean salesman was left sulking with his arms folded after Connagh decided to couple up with Sophie. “I’ve found myself in a situation and I feel like I’ve been snaked out a little bit,” Connor said as he was forced to pair up with Siânnise instead.

The recoupling also spelt disaster for Eve, who was left single and dumped from the island. The 20-year-old was left standing alone after Nas – the last boy to couple up – chose to become a twosome with Jess, Eve’s identical twin sister.

Your new couples are… ???? Finley and Paige

???? Mike and Leanne

???? Connagh and Sophie

???? Nas and Jess

???? Connor and Siânnise

❤️ Callum and Shaughna Which pair are your favourite? #LoveIsland — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 17, 2020

How will Jess cope without her sister? Will Connor win back Sophie? And will Connagh enjoy yet more casual kisses in the next challenge? Only time will tell…

Day 5

There’s fresh meat in the villa as two new boys entered the cast of Love Island 2020.

Connagh and Finley had to pick two girls each to go on a wine-tasting date with, with Connagh picking Sophie and Finley opting for Siannise.

Despite a tetchy morning and enjoying her date with Connagh, Sophie decides she prefers Connor. Siannise enjoys the date with Finley, but thinks the five-year age difference could be problematic.

Next up, Connagh picked Shaughna for his second date, while Finley decided on Paige. While she initially had her eyes on Callum, Shaughna admitted her head “had been fully turned” by the Welsh model – just as Callum realised he’s more interested in her over Eve – typical.

After a game of dares sees Connagh smooch Sophie, Connor decides to pull him over and tell him his feelings – much to Sophie’s annoyance.

But with the news one girl will be dumped from the island tomorrow, could attitudes change?

Day 4

Things have stepped up a gear in Love Island as we had our first departure from the Love Island 2020 cast.

Upon realising he still had feelings for his ex-girlfriend, Ollie left the villa, with the rest of the Islanders wishing him well.

Elsewhere, Leanne and Mike stepped their relationship up a notch. When Mike chose to sleep in the villa’s new ‘Dog House’, Leanne decided to join him – with the pair sharing a smooch.

However, Jess is still not happy at Mike’s decision to pie her off, saying there was no need to be friendly but the pair can be “cool”.

There was tension between Siannise and Nas, after crossed wires saw Siannise tell her partner that she was “not interested in him romantically – at all.” Ouch.

Meanwhile, newly-single Paige received a text saying there was to be two new boys entering the villa – which saw Connor deliver some sharp words to a gleeful Sophie.

Will our new arrivals Connagh and Finley shake things up?

Day 3

As twins Jess and Eve went on a double date with Callum and Mike, Shaughna and Leanne were left fuming – with things getting awkward when the foursome returned from their date.

While Mike pulled Leanne aside to reassure her, Shaughna was left feeling disappointed when Callum failed to seek her out – with Shaughna confessing in the Beach Hut: “I want a man, not a son.”

With Mike then realising Leanne gave him butterflies, he decided to tell Jess that he was no longer interested in getting to know her and would no longer be sharing a bed with her, much to Jess’s surprise.

Elsewhere, things got awkward for Ollie and Paige, after Siannise told Paige that Ollie had previously revealed he was interested in her. A heated conversation between Ollie and Paige left a sour mood in the villa.

Day 2

Things are already starting to get tense in the villa, after the arrival of twins Eve and Jess ruffled feathers.

Shaughna announced to the other girls she was “fine” – but admitted in the Beach Hut she was “stting herself” at the prospect of losing Callum.

And it seems she was right to be nervous with the twins marking Callum, Mike and Connor as their type.

Things then got steamy in the ‘Spill the Tea’ challenge, with our Islanders sharing a few smooches as they guessed secrets about each other – it was a difficult one for Connor and Ollie, after it was Connor who was unveiled to have more than 100 sexual partners and Ollie had cheated on his ex-girlfriend eight or nine time.

The twins found themselves getting heated after they realised they both wanted to couple up with Callum, but Jess coupled up with Mike and Eve coupled up with Callum – leaving Shaughna and Leanne single.

Day 1

Paige, Siannise, Shaughna, Leanne and Sophie were the first girls to enter the villa, with new host Laura Whitmore welcoming them to their new digs.

The (somewhat awkward) coupling up ceremony saw our very first couples of the series.

After no-one stepped forward, Nas chose to couple up with Siannise.

Callum coupled up with Shaughna after she stepped forward.

Ollie coupled up with Paige after no-one stepped forward.

Connor coupled up with Sophie after she stepped forward.

Mike coupled up with Leanne after he stepped forward.

However, there’s trouble in paradise already – Ollie admitted to Siannise that he had his eye on her, Mike confided in the boys that Leanne isn’t opening up to him, and Connor and Sophie seemed to fall out after his awkward threesome comment during truth or dare.

Our first twist of the series arrived when twins Jess and Eve sashayed into the villa, causing some heads to turn already…

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2