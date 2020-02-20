🔥What happened on Love Island last night? Callum Jones and Molly Smith are sent packing but there's romance in the air🔥

Love Island is well into the last straight ahead of the final on Sunday evening.

Wednesday night’s episode did not disappoint with one couple being unceremoniously booted from the villa.

Mancunians Callum Jones and Molly Smith were sent packing after being voted off the show by their fellow Islanders.

But it wasn’t all drama as after the Islanders went dating, Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu went official while Finley Tapp and Paige Turley got very close to saying the ‘L’ word.

Elsewhere Jess Gale held off on making things official with Ched Uzor until she got approval from her sister, Eve.

Here’s a recap of the main action…

What happened on Love Island last night?​

Callum and Molly were dumped from the show by their fellow Islanders

The pair knew they were up for the axe following Tuesday night’s cliffhanger which revealed either them or Mike and Priscilla would be going home

And their fellow Islanders had to decide which couple to send home, with Paige and Finn deciding to save the two Mancunians

However, Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman, Luke Mabbott and Demi, and Ched Uzor and Jess Gale decided to save Mike and Priscilla, meaning Callum and Molly were sent packing

The remaining Islanders were sent off on dates with their other halves, with Mike and Priscilla heading off on a safari together

And after the ex-cop assured his beau that he is serious about her, they became the third couple to go official

Meanwhile Finn and Paige took to the water, with the footballer rowing his beau (after a bit of help) to a secluded island where the pair discussed their feelings for each other

Finn told the Scott: “I just feel that living here with you 24/7, to not be with you 24/7, I’d hate it. I do maybe want to try and find a place [together]… I want to do all that stuff with. I want to take you on holiday, I want to move in with you, I want to get a wee dog with you”

Paige replied: “I feel very smitten. It’s going on the right path… and maybe I’ve tripped and I’m tumbling… falling…”

So, have the two Islanders found ‘the one’?

It was all about the future for Jess and Ched too, with the pair spending their date cooking sausages by a South African braai

Jess revealed that while she was falling for him, they can’t go official until he met her sister Eve

“For me to be behaving like this around someone I’ve known for two weeks… we have become so close and you haven’t even met Eve yet,” she said

The pair then told each other they were exclusive, with Ched saying: “Nothing can break us apart now really.”

Who is coupled up with who?

Paige and Finn

Siannise and Luke T

Priscilla and Mike

Jess and Ched

Demi and Luke M

How long is Love Island on for?

While ITV2 has yet to confirm the finale date, they have stated the show will run for around six weeks, like its summer version.

Love Island airs daily, apart from Saturdays, on ITV2 at 9pm.