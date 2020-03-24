🔥What happened between Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West? Their beef explained – in quotes🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

In a twist that nobody saw coming, the rug has been pulled out from under everybody in the Kanye West, Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashia n drama.

The full video of West’s 2016 phone call with Swift has leaked, which corroborates claims Swift made at the time that West had not told her about a controversial lyric in his song ‘Famous’ – as it shows the rapper telling her about a very different lyric and omitting the word bch altogether.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (Getty Images)

Their feud is a long-running one, full of carefully worded statements, pointed music awards speeches and poor Beyonce, who didn’t ask for any of this.

For a brief history on Swift, West and Kardashian’s feud, here’s a timeline in quotes.

2009 MTV VMAs: Kanye West interrupts Taylor Swift as she wins Best Female Video Award

(Getty Images)

“Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you. I’mma let you finish, but Beyonce had one of the best videos of all time!”

2009: Kanye West apologises on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno for the second time

“I immediately knew in the situation that it was wrong and it wasn’t a spectacle, it’s actually someone’s emotions that I stepped on. It was rude, period. I’d like to apologise to her in person.”

2010 MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift debuts song ‘Innocent’, where she seems to accept Kanye’s apology

“It’s okay, life is a tough crowd/Thirty two and still growin’ up now/Who you are is not what you did/You’re still an innocent.”

2016: ​Kanye West releases ‘Famous’

“I feel like me and Taylor Swift might still have sex/Why? I made that bh famous.”

2016: Kanye West claims he had approval from Taylor Swift

“I called Taylor and had an hour-long convo with her about the line and she thought it was funny and gave her blessings.”

2016: Taylor Swift’s spokesperson claims he did not run the line by her

(Getty Images)

“Kanye did not call for approval. But to ask Taylor to release his single ‘Famous’ on her Twitter account. She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message. Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric, ‘I made that bh famous’.”

July 2016: Kim Kardashian leaks illegally recorded video of Taylor Swift’s phone call with Kanye

“Wait it’s legit National Snake Day?!?!? They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days!”

July 2016: Taylor Swift responds to Kim Kardashian’s video of her

“Where is the video of Kanye telling me he was going to call me ‘that bh’ in his song? It doesn’t exist because it never happened…He promised to play the song for me, but he never did.

“While I wanted to be supportive of Kanye on the phone call, you cannot ‘approve’ a song you haven’t heard. Being falsely painted as a liar when I was never given the full story or played any part of the song is character assassination. I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, one that I have never asked to be a part of, since 2009. ”

June 2019: Scooter Braun, Kanye West’s former agent, buys Taylor Swift’s masters

(Instagram / @taylorswift)

“Some fun facts about today’s news: I learned about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world.

“All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years. Like when Kim Kardashian orchestrated an illegally recorded snippet of a phone call to be leaked and then Scooter got his two clients together to bully me online about it.

“Or when his client, Kanye West, organized a revenge porn music video that strips my body naked.”

March 2020: Kanye West’s entire phone call with Taylor Swift leaks, corroborating Taylor Swift’s side of the story

“To all my Southside n— that know me best/ I feel like Taylor Swift might owe me sex” – the line Kanye told Swift about, not the real line that ended up in ‘Famous.’

March 2020: Taylor Swift addresses full leaked phonecall as KimKardashianIsOverParty trends to promote charities

(PA)

“Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call*. You know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years…SWIPE UP to see what really matters.”

March 2020: Kim Kardashian responds to Taylor Swift

“.@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange – that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now. I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying.

“To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that ‘Kanye never called to ask for permission…’ They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word ‘bh’ was used without her permission… The lie was never about the word bh, it was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation. I never edited the footage (another lie) – I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesn’t change the narrative.”