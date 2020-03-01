🔥What do we know about the latest UK coronavirus cases? School staff and Italy holidaymakers among new patients🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Two school workers and several holidaymakers who travelled to Italy are among the 15 British coronavirus cases confirmed in the last two days.

St Mary’s School in Tetbury, Gloucestershire, said that an employee had tested positive for Covid-19.

Another member of staff at Willow Bank Infant School in Berkshire also tested positive.

The two patients were among three new cases confirmed on Saturday. The third was based in Hertfordshire.

On Sunday, 12 more patients were confirmed to have tested positive, bringing the total number of UK cases to 35.

Of the 12, three were said to be close contacts of a known case transmitted in the UK, believed to be the man diagnosed in Surrey on Friday .

Another case involved a patient from Essex, who has not travelled to an affected area. Investigations were ongoing as to whether the patient had contracted it “directly or indirectly” from an individual who had recently travelled abroad.

Six of the 12 new patients contracted the virus while in Italy, and two became infected while in Iran, health officials said.

These patients were said to be from Hertfordshire, London, Greater Manchester, Gloucestershire and West Yorkshire.

Officials confirmed that the case in Greater Manchester involved a resident on Bury, who was one of the six infected while in Italy, the worst-hit country in Europe. Another of those infected while in Italy is from Bradford.

The two patients who contracted the virus while in Iran are from Leeds. Officials confirmed two further cases in Hertfordshire.

Exact details of the remaining five cases have not been released.

A statement from Professor Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England, said: “As of 9am this morning 12 further patients in England have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Three patients were close contacts of a known case, transmitted in the UK, identified as part of contact tracing.

“One patient, resident in Essex, had no relevant travel and it is not yet clear whether they contracted it directly or indirectly from an individual who had recently returned from abroad; investigations are ongoing.

“Of the remaining eight cases, six had recently travelled from Italy and two from Iran.

“The patients who have recently travelled are from London, West Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, Hertfordshire and Gloucestershire. All are being investigated and contact tracing has begun.”

In a letter to parents, St Mary’s School headteacher Mrs Jo Woolley said that while it was not necessary to close the school from a health perspective, it will close until at least Wednesday due to “operational difficulties” with staff members.

She said: “Whilst I fully understand this will cause anxiety amongst the school community, I can assure you all necessary steps are being taken to minimise risk to others.”

Meanwhile, Bury Council and Public Health England confirmed a resident of Bury, Greater Manchester, was infected while in Italy.

Dr Will Welfare, interim deputy director of health protection for Public Health England North West, said: “The case is a resident of Bury and became infected whilst in Italy. They are receiving care at an NHS specialist centre.

“Close contacts will be given health advice about symptoms and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after contact with the confirmed case.”

Director of public health for Bury Council Lesley Jones said: “I’d like to reassure people that the risk to the general public remains low and Bury Council is working with health colleagues to do everything we can to stop the virus spreading and ensure the people of Bury are protected.”

Hertfordshire County Council’s director of public health Jim McManus said two of the cases confirmed on Sunday were in Hertfordshire.

In a statement, he said: “These new cases of coronavirus are nothing unexpected.

“We fully anticipate an increase in numbers which is why our services have planned for, and are ready for, this situation.”

Dr Simon Padfield, consultant in communicable disease control for Public Health England Yorkshire and the Humber, added: “Public Health England is contacting people who had close contact with three cases of Covid-19 confirmed in West Yorkshire.

“One of the cases is a resident of Bradford who became infected whilst in Italy and the other two cases are residents of Leeds who both became infected whilst in Iran.”

In a joint statement, directors of public health for Leeds City Council and Bradford Council, Victoria Eaton and Sarah Muckle, said: “We would like to send our best wishes to those affected as they continue their recovery.

“Leeds and Bradford have robust infection control arrangements in place and strong partnership arrangements across the health and care system.

“The councils are working closely with Public Health England, the NHS and all our health and care partners to prevent further spread of the virus.

“As such, the risk to people living, working, studying and visiting Leeds and Bradford remains low and the cities are very much open for business.”