🔥What do the 2020 Democrats have to gain from Super Tuesday?🔥

The five remaining Democratic primary contenders vie for over 1,300 delegates at the all-important Super Tuesday elections. Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg, Elizabeth Warren and Tulsi Gabbard each hope to pick up enough delegates to get out front or, in some cases, simply revive their campaigns. Former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett and CBS News political contributor Jamal Simmons join “CBS This Morning” to break down Tuesday’s likely outcomes.