🔥What do Love Island winners get? Prize money and finale rules explained🔥

As another season of Love Island draws to a close, one couple is set to come out on top and win the reality show.

At the moment, Siânnise Fudge and Luke Trotman are firm favourites to win, with Paige Turley and Finley Tapp next – according to bookies.

But what do the contestants win? And how will the finale really play out?

Here’s everything you need to know…

The Winter Love Island final is almost here (ITV2)

What do the Love Island winners get?

The prize money

The last remaining couples must face the public vote in the finale, with viewers at home deciding who they wish to win the season.

The lucky winning couple will receive £50,000.

Love Island 2020: Series 6 – In pictures

But there’s a catch…

Unfortunately for the Islanders, it’s not as simple as just walking away with the cash.

While ITV2 has not confirmed the return of the twist, it’s expected that presenter Laura Whitmore will offer the winning couple two envelopes – one with the £50,000 prize money, the other with nothing inside.

That means that the contestant with the envelope full cash then has to choose between love or money, as they’re given the option to steal it from their partner and keep it all to themselves.

No one in the history of Love Island has ever taken the prize money all for themselves, however.

Last year, Greg O’Shea and Amber Gill won the Love Island crown, surprising viewers who had expected Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague to take home the title.

The winning pair were victorious at the eleventh hour, with Greg only entering in the final weeks as a bombshell.

The favourites to win this year are Luke Trotman and Siannese Fudge winning the winter season, with Ladbrokes placing their odds at 4/9.

Tune in to ITV2 at 9pm this Sunday to catch the season finale