🔥What day is Love Island 2020 on? Is Love Island on Saturdays and Sundays?🔥

Winter Love Island is well underway and with it being the first of two Love Island series in 2020, there’s plenty to keep fans thrilled.

There has been a lot of change this time around, including a new host, new villa and a whole new batch of cast members looking for love.

Laura Whitmore is presenting this time around, with her boyfriend, Iain Stirling, returning as the witty narrator.

This is also the first series to feature female twins Jess and Eve, who have caused a major stir in the villa as brand new bombshells – only to find themselves split up in week two.

However, we can still expect the same Love Island action that has kept us completely hooked for the past five years – and just like the Sherif scandal last year, – we’ve already had one shock exit after Ollie chose to quit the villa after just three days.

What happened on Love Island last night?

So, before we ask “winter to do one,” here’s everything you need to know about the ongoing series of Love Island on ITV2 when you can watch it, how to stay up to date, and whether it airs during the weekend.

What day is Love Island on ITV2?

Love Island airs every day on ITV2 apart from Saturdays. Fans can tune in at 9pm to get their latest slice of drama from the villa.

On Saturdays, don’t worry! There’s still an episode of Love Island: Unseen Bits to sink your teeth into.

Is Love Island on Saturday and Sunday?

Yes! Usually the most dramatic episodes air on a Sunday and are often filled with plenty of twists and turns to make up for not airing on a Saturday.

However, the best memes come from Saturday’s night’s look back in Love Island: Unseen Bits, narrated by Iain Sterling.

How long is Love Island on for? When is the final?

Winter Love Island 2020 was originally going to be on for four weeks, but this has now been extended to six weeks. ITV confirmed the news just days into the winter series, meaning there’s even more sizzling drama to enjoy.

The official final date hasn’t yet been confirmed, but it’s believed to air around Sunday, 23rd March 2020.

Who are the contestants on Winter Love Island?

The initial Winter Love Island 2020 line-up was first revealed in January, but now the series is on there’s been some new additions and some shock exits. Here’s your rundown of all the runners and riders in this year’s first Love Island.

Take a look at the contestants.

Luke Trotman

Luke Trotman – Key Facts Age: 22 Job: Semi-pro footballer and student Instagram: @luketroytrotman Coupled up with: Currently single

Read more about Luke here.

Luke Mabbott

Luke Mabbott – Key Facts Age: 24 Job: Heating engineer Instagram: @lukemabbott Coupled up with: Currently single

Read more about Luke here.

Rebecca Gormley

Rebecca Gormley – Key Facts Age: 21 Job: Part-time model and carer Instagram: @rebeccagormleyx Coupled up with: Currently single

Read more about Rebecca here.

Connagh Howard

Connagh Howard – Key Facts Age: 27 Job: Model Instagram: @connagh92 Coupled up with: Sophie

Read more about Connagh here.

Finley Tapp

Key Facts Age: 20 Instagram: @finn_tapp Coupled up with: Paige

Read more about Finley here.

Leanne Amaning

Leanne Amaning – Key Facts Age: 22 Job: Customer service advisor Instagram: @leanneamaning Coupled up with: Mike

Read more about Leanne here.

Siannise Fudge

Siânnise Fudge – Key Facts Age: 25 Job: Beauty consultant Instagram: @siannisefudge Coupled up with: Connor

Read more about Siannise here.

Jess Gale

Jess Gale – Key Facts Age: 20 Job: Student and VIP hostess Instagram: @jessicarosegale Coupled up with: Nas

Read more about Jess here.

Shaughna Phillips

Shaughna Phillips – Key Facts Age: 25 Job: Democratic services officer Instagram: @shaughnaphillips Coupled up with: Callum

Read more about Shaughna here.

Sophie Piper

Sophie Piper – Key Facts Age: 21 Job: Medical PA Instagram: @sophpiper_ Coupled up with: Connagh

Read more about Sophie here.

Paige Turley

Paige Turley – Key Facts Age: 22 Job: Singer Instagram: @turley_paige Coupled up with: Finley

Read more about Paige here.

Mike Boateng

Mike Boateng – Key Facts Age: 24 Job: Police officer Instagram: @michaelboateng01 Coupled up with: Leanne

Read more about Mike here.

Connor Durman

Connor Durman – Key Facts Age: 25 Job: Coffee bean salesman Instagram: @connordurman Coupled up with: Siânnise

Read more about Connor here.

Callum Jones

Callum Jones – Key Facts Age: 23 Job: Scaffolder Instagram: @_callum_jones Coupled up with: Shaughna

Read more about Callum here.

Nas Majeed

Nas Majeed – Key Facts Age: 23 Job: Sports science graduate and builder Instagram: @nas_jm Coupled up with: Jess

Read more about Nas here.

Eve Gale – DUMPED

Eve Gale – Key Facts Age: 20 Job: Student and VIP hostess Instagram: @evegale

Read more about Eve here.

Ollie Williams – QUIT*

*Ollie left the show on day three after realising he was still in love with someone outside of the villa.

Ollie Williams – Key Facts Age: 23 Job: Heir to the Lanhydrock Estate Instagram: @olliesjwilliams Coupled up with: Paige, before his exit

The 23-year-old bowed out the villa after just three days after realising he still had feelings for his ex-girlfriend.

“I have to be honest with myself, and everyone, that I do still love someone else,” he said in the Beach Hut.

“I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings. At the end of the day, this is Love Island and it’s about finding love.

“If I carried on anything with Paige, or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn’t be fair on them.”

Who is the host of Love Island?

Laura Whitmore was confirmed as Love Island’s new host for the January 2020 series.

“To say I’m excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television, is an understatement,” she said on her appointment.

“I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend. We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role.”

Previous Love Island host Caroline Flack announced in December she would be stepping down from the show, after she was arrested and charged with assault by beating.

Revealing the news on her Instagram story, the 40-year-old said: “Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it’s the best show on telly.

“In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for Series 6. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.”

A spokesperson for ITV told RadioTimes.com: “ITV has a long standing relationship with Caroline and we understand and accept her decision. We will remain in contact with her over the coming months about future series of Love Island.”

Where is Winter Love Island filmed?

The action is taking place in a “brand new villa in South Africa“. The South African summer runs from December-March, so it should be sunny enough for all the Islanders to get their abs out.

Caroline Flack confirmed during the Love Island 2019 final that the show that the winter series will be taking place in Cape Town.

Check out our first look at the brand new villa, which sees some major differences from its Majorcan counterpart.

What happened on Love Island last night?

Keep up to date with our daily Love Island updates here.

Who is narrator Iain Stirling?

Voiceover hero Iain Stirling is back with his witticisms for series six.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, he teased: “Do you know what, it’s gonna be an absolute blast. Winter Love Island is gonna come back sooner than you thought and it’s gonna be enjoyable.”

Find out more about Iain here.

When is Love Island: Aftersun on TV?

The Love Island spin-off show now airs on Mondays at 10pm on ITV2. Laura Whitmore hosts.

Will there still be a summer Love Island on ITV2?

Yes, there will. This series is an additional version of the show, not a replacement for the all-summer-long epic that viewers know and love. In short, there’s going to be a lot of Love Island in 2020!

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays on ITV2 at 9pm