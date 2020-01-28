🔥What coronavirus does to your lungs and how it affects your body🔥

These images shows the lungs of a mother from Wuhan, China, who is in hospital awaiting tests for the deadly coronavirus.

Yang Zhongyi, 53, has been suffering for the last two weeks but has been unable to get full-time admission as four separate hospitals in the city are overwhelmed.

Her sons managed to get her a CT scan, which show the deterioration of her lungs from the respiratory virus.

Privately doctors say they believed she has almost certainly been infected with the coronavirus, which has killed more than 100 people so far.

Yang’s son Zhang Changchun said: ‘My brother and I have been queuing at the hospital every day. We go at 6 and 7 in the morning, and queue for the whole day, but we don’t get any new answers.

‘Every time the responses are the same: “There’s no bed, wait for the government to give a notice, and follow the news to see what’s going on.” The doctors are all very frustrated too.’

China is building two more hospitals in Wuhan, the city at the epicentre of the outbreak which has now spread across the globe.

The virus is officially known as 2019-nCoV and was first identified as the cause of death of a 61-year-old man in Wuhan on January 10.

The first cases were connected to people who worked at or visited a seafood market, which has since been closed for an investigation.

Experts suspect that the virus was first transmitted from wild animals – either snakes, badgers or rats – but that it may also be mutating.

Mutations can make it deadlier or more contagious.

According to the NHS and the World Health Organisation (WHO), symptoms of the Wuhan coronavirus usually include feeling tired, difficulty breathing, a high temperature, muscle pain, a cough and/or sore throat.

These symptoms are similar to other respiratory diseases including the common cold, itself a type of coronavirus.

The 2019-nCoV infection primarily affects the lungs, causing inflammation (pneumonia).

It impedes breathing and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is a common complication and can require mechanical ventilation.

Other complications include septic shock, acute kidney injury, and virus-induced cardiac injury.

The extensive lung damage also sets the lungs up for secondary bacterial pneumonia, which occurs in 10 percent of ICU admissions.

Around 15% to 20% of current hospital cases are severe and the death rate stands at about 2%.

Hubei province in China has been put on lockdown and officials in the UK are trying to locate more than 1,400 people who have recently flown in from Wuhan.

Anyone who has travelled to the area in the last two weeks, or been in contact with someone who has and felt unwell, is asked to call NHS 111 for advice.

They are told to self-isolate for two weeks and not to go to a doctor’s surgery or hospital because of the risk of spreading the virus to others.

The virus is spread via droplets when a person coughs or sneezes and can also be transmitted if someone touches a contaminated surface such as a door handle.

Hospitals are also key locations for ‘super spreading’ which is when a single patient infects many people.

At least one doctor in China has died after treating patients with coronavirus as in the early days health workers were not taking special precautions such as wearing masks.

Now in several parts of Asia face masks are becoming mandatory.

Hand hygiene is the first and most important line of defence, according to medics.

Frequent cleaning, especially before eating or after travelling on public transport, is key to beating the virus.

People have also been urged to cover noses and mouths when coughing and sneezing and safely dispose of any tissues.

There have not yet been any confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK, although dozens of people have tested negative.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said the government is working on arrangements to evacuate an estimated 200 UK citizens currently in Wuhan.

It comes as reports from Japan suggest the first case there of coronavirus in somebody with no history of travel to Wuhan.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there are so far 2,798 confirmed cases globally, including 461 severe cases in China – although Beijing has since said that it has more than 4,000 cases.

It regards the threat to China from coronavirus to be very high, and the global threat to be high.