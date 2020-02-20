🔥What are the proposed driving theory test changes?🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

As of April, learner drivers will have to pass a new type of theory test in order to get their licence.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has confirmed the changes will be coming to make the tests more accessible.

Currently, learners have to answer 50 multiple-choice questions within 57 minutes and then pass a harzard perception test to qualify.

However, changes are coming in the spring as the DVLA looks to make the test more inclusive, in a bid to improve access to driving.

Here’s all you need to know about the changes.

What changes are the DVLA making to the exam?

Currently, learner drivers have to pass a Q&A that requires them to read a case study and answer five questions about it, with the questions based on the Highway Code.

However the changes mean that instead of reading the case study, learner drivers will watch a driving clip of up to 30 seconds, and then asked three multiple-choice questions about it.

They can watch the short, silent clip as many times as they like, within the 57 minute time limit.

The clip will show all sorts of situations, such as driving through a town centre, or driving on a country road.

What date will the new driving theory test changes come into action?

The theory test will change from April 14, 2020.

All car theory tests will use video clips from this date, however it will not affect motorbike, lorry, bus or coach tests.

It applies to anyone taking their test from the start date onwards, including those retaking the test or who have had their assessment rescheduled to after the new date.

How do you book your theory test?

You will need your driving licence number, email address and credit or debit card to pay the £23 fee online.

Learner drivers also must have lived in England, Scotland or Wales for at least 185 days in the 12 months before they take the test.

To book online, head to the Government’s website here.

How long after passing the exam is your theory test valid for?

A theory test certificate is valid for two years from the date you passed.

If you don’t pass your practical test within the two-year timeframe, you will have to pass the theory test again.

You can rebook if you fail you test but you must wait at least three working days before taking it again.

Why is the driving theory test changing?

Under the current system, the exam involves 50 multiple-choice questions and a hazard perception test.

Included within the overall exam is the case study, which is the bit that’s changing.

Both sections must be passed before a learner can book a practical test.

Existing support for learners with reading difficulties, disabilities or health conditions includes extra time to take the test and having someone to read and reword questions for them.

But research found that learners with difficulties and disabilities felt more comfortable with video scenarios than written ones.

The DVLA therefore announced that this spring, video clips will replace the written scenarios in a bid to make the tests more accessible.

It comes after the Department for Transport launched its inclusive transport strategy in July 2018.

The DVSA worked with the National Autistic Society, the British Dyslexia Association and the British Deaf Association to develop the change.

In December 2017, a slew of changes to the practical tests were introduced which included following instructions from a satnav, a period of independent driving doubled to 20 minutes, and a refreshed selection of manoeuvres deemed more realistic.