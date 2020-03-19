🔥What are the NHS guidelines on ibuprofen and paracetamol regarding coronavirus?🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The NHS ha issued guidance to the public about whether or not to use paracetamol or ibuprofen to treat the symptoms of coronavirus.

It comes after a number of false stories, posted on social media and chat groups, suggested ibuprofen may be dangerous to take for the virus and cause confusion.

While the country’s health chiefs are now advising only to use paracetamol, they say there is “currently no evidence that ibuprofen can make coronavirus (Covid-19) worse”.

The UK is experiencing a Covid-19 outbreak along with many countries in Europe – which is now the epicentre of the global pandemic.

What has the NHS said about ibuprofen and coronavirus?

NHS says avoid ibuprofen for now even though there is “no strong evidence” that it makes the virus worse (Niall Carson/PA)

The NHS has said it currently has “no strong evidence” that ibuprofen can make Covid-19 worse.

But, they are advising people to take paracetamol to treat the symptoms of coronavirus, unless a doctor has advised it is unsuitable for you.

Those already taking ibuprofen or other ‘non-steroidal anti-inflammatory’ medication on the advice of a doctor should not stop taking it without consulting a doctor first.

The NHS website previously recommended both paracetamol and ibuprofen, but has since changed its advice.

Is paracetamol more effective?

Both paracetamol and ibuprofen can bring a temperature down and help with flu-like symptoms.

What do we know about ibuprofen and Covid-19?

False stories about the effect of ibuprofen on those suffering from Covid-19 have been circulating online (PA Archive/PA Images)

Ibuprofen and other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are not suitable for everyone and can cause side-effects – especially for people with asthma, heart and circulatory problems.

There is also some evidence linking ibuprofen to more severe illness from other respiratory infections.

And experts believe the anti-inflammatory properties of the medication may “dampen” the body’s immune response.

However, there has been no research into ibuprofen and the new coronavirus.

Speaking before the Health and Social Care Committee, Chief Scientific Officer Sir Patrick Vallance said: “The ibuprofen example – it may or may not be right, I don’t know – but the sensible thing to do would be to say don’t take it at the moment, take something else – paracetamol or something.”

Is there treatment available for coronavirus?

There is currently no treatment for coronavirus (PA)

There is currently no specific treatment for coronavirus.

Antibiotics do not help, as they do not work against viruses.

Current treatment aims to relieve the symptoms while your body fights the illness.

It is recommended people who have contracted the virus stay in isolation, away from other people, until they have recovered.

Public Health England said: “Most people with Covid-19 will have a mild illness and some people may need to take medicines, such as paracetamol or ibuprofen, to help with raised temperature, headache and other pains; always follow the instructions on the label if you do take these medicines and do not exceed the stated dose.”