🔥What are the benefits of hand sanitiser gel and can it be used to protect you from coronavirus?🔥

Hand gel sanitisers can help in fighting germs but health authorities maintain traditional washing is still the best method amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Public Health England recommend cleaning with soap and water, while health minister Matt Hancock previously said hand washing is key to prevent it spreading.

Scientists believe coronavirus spreads when an infected person coughs or exhales and droplets are sprayed onto other humans or surfaces.

Below, the Standard looks at the benefits of hand sanitisers and washing…

Coronavirus is spread though droplets (PA)

Does hand gel work?

According to the World Health Organisation frequent washing with soap and water is effective at killing the virus.

Hand gel sanitisers can be used as an alternative if there is no other option, though they do not work as well.

A Public Health spokeswoman maintained the importance of hand washing and also said people should avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

“Always carry tissues with you and use them to catch your cough or sneeze. Then bin the tissue, and wash your hands, or use a sanitiser gel,” she said.

“Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after using public transport. Use a sanitiser gel if soap and water are not available.”

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends sanitisers with an alcohol content of more than 60 per cent, stating these have the most impact.

Tissues or sleeves are better alternatives then sneezing into the air (PA)

How to wash your hands:

The NHS said washing your hands is one of the easiest ways to protect yourself from infection.

The best way, outlined by the health service, is listed below:

1. Wet hands with water.

2. Apply soap – make sure it is enough to cover your hands.

3. Then rub your hands together.

4. Use one hand to rub the back of the other hand. Clean in between the fingers. Ensure you do the same with the other hand.

5. Rub your hands together and clean in between your fingers, before you rub the back of your fingers against your palms.

6. Rub your thumb using your other hand and then do the same with the other thumb.

7. Rub the tips of your fingers on the palm of your other hand before doing the same with your other hand.

9. Then rinse your hands with water again.

It then recommends turning the tap off with a disposable towel if in a public place before drying your hands completely with one.

How long can the virus survive on an object?

Studies on related viruses like Sars have shown that the germs can survive anything from a number of hours to several days, depending on the surface, its temperature and humidity, said Leeds University virologist Stephen Griffin.

He told BBC Breakfast it was related to the amount of virus on an object and added: “By and large these are very fragile viruses, easily disinfected with alcohols and bleach.”