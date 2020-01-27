🔥We’ve tried the Greggs vegan doughnut – here’s our verdict🔥

Last month, we heard a rumour that Greggs would soon be launching a vegan glazed doughnut.

Well, just weeks after the vegan steak bake arrived in stores, it’s now time for another plant-based product to appear on the menu.

But we have a feeling this one won’t cause quite the same chaos as its counterparts (remember the outrage over the sold out vegan sausage rolls?).

We have tried the sugary treat and it’s pretty tasty… but it doesn’t really taste all that different from the original.

The classic doughnut is soft and moist, and deliciously slathered with icing, but the flavour doesn’t excite our taste buds.

As my colleague, Laura, puts it: ‘It was quite a basic flavour. I prefer jam ones or one with something in the middle, but hopefully now they have the vegan base down, they can add more options, too.’

Unfortunately there’s no news of a filled doughnut yet, but considering the popularity of the vegan products that the bakery chain has released so far, there’s a good chance we’ll see one soon.

The vegan ring doughnut will be sold in 2,000 Greggs shops across the country for 60p a pop – or get a two-pack for £1, and share with a vegan mate (or convert a meat-eater).

Although it’s very similar to the non-vegan version, vegans and the like are loving the glazed goodness.

‘Treated myself to the vegan steak bake and glazed doughnut from greggs! A M A Z I N G!’

‘Greggs releasing a vegan doughnut was truly a blessing,’ wrote one person, who apparently spent quite a few pounds in the shop.

‘Me having £10 to my name is truly a curse.’

‘Finally managed to get our hands on the Greggs Vegan doughnut too. Very nice!!,’ said someone else.

Greggs hasn’t released the recipe for the treat, but it is free from milk and eggs, which has delighted dairy-intolerant fans, too.

‘Dear Greggs, I can confirm your new vegan glazed doughnut is delicious,’ tweeted one fan.

‘You have made this dairy intolerant gal very happy. Thank you.’

Fancy more vegan goodies?

Swing by Leon to sample a plant-based burger, pick up some vegan skincare products at Aldi or try one of Pret’s 15 vegan dishes, which launched last week.

It’s truly a great time to be vegan, you guys.

