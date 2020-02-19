🔥We've got the recipe for Lizzo's chocolate scented BRITs manicure🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Lizzo’s lewks never disappoint and last night’s chocolate themed ensemble was no different.

Sporting a Hershey’s bar dress and matching clutch bag, the singer tied it all together with a long chocolate scented manicure by Eri Ishizu, who used Nails.Inc’s delicious new Coco For Real polishes, £15, to match her outfit.

Fancy recreating the look? We caught up with Ishizu, who gave us an in: “Firstly, prime nails with Nails Inc. NAILKALE Super Food Base Coat, £15, then add one coat of Nails Inc. I’m Fondue You, £15 (as part of a set), to make the wrapper at the base of the nail. If you’re already a nail pro, use acrylic to mould the 3D chocolate bar. If not, ask your favourite nail artist to do it, or simply paint the top of your nail with two coats of Nails Inc. 100% Hot Chocolate, £15 (as part of set).

Next, use aluminium foil, glitter nail stickers or a thin strip of silver nail polish such as across the centre of the nail to create the wrapper effect. Finally, top it all off with one coat of Nails Inc. Retinol 45 Second Top Coat, £15, to seal everything in place.”

Oh, and one last thing: try not to nibble them.