🔥Wet’suwet’en supporters say ‘suspicious’ RCMP promise to pull back merely a publicity stunt🔥

As the federal government announced that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police had offered to pull back from a forestry service road in the British Columbia interior, supporters of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs said they’re suspicious of the announcement, saying direct discussions with the chiefs are needed.

They also said they expected Coastal GasLink to take workers off the territory.

“The RCMP, I think in a very appropriate pursuit of less confrontation and in the goal of peacekeeping, have agreed to continue to serve the area but by locating their people in a nearby town,” said Public Safety Minister Bill Blair Thursday morning.

Blair said he felt that given that offer, blockades and protests around the country must end.

But, in a lengthy press conference put on Thursday afternoon by the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs and the British Columbia Civil Liberties Association, featuring indigenous spokespeople and David Suzuki, who offered a long and rambling diatribe against fossil fuels, speakers said they were skeptical of the legitimacy of Bill Blair’s announcement.

Molly Wickham, Wet’suwet’en Gidimt’en Clan spokesperson, whose traditional name is Sleydo’, told reporters that the police hadn’t “officially engaged” with the hereditary chiefs at the centre of the controversy regarding a 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline that crosses traditional Wet’suwet’en territory.

“It’s suspicious to me that government and RCMP would publicly state that they’ve met our conditions without having spoken to our hereditary leadership, to our traditional governance,” Wickham said. “It feels a lot like a media strategy, an attempt to defuse the direct action from coast to coast that we’ve been seeing in support and solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en people.”



Environmental activist Ta’Kaiya Blaney, centre, and Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Director of UBC’s Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, right, at a news conference in Vancouver on Feb. 20, 2020.

Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press

The press conference had been called to discuss the response to a BCCLA complaint that had been filed with the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP alleging Mounties unlawfully restricted access to a remote logging road in northern British Columbia before they enforced an injunction this month on behalf of Coastal GasLink.

But, portions of the press conference were devoted to discussing ongoing concerns regarding the relationship between supporters of the hereditary chiefs, the RCMP and the dispute over a major natural gas pipeline between Dawson Creek, B.C. and Kitimat, B.C.

On Wednesday, the B.C RCMP sent a letter to the hereditary chiefs, agreeing to discuss the potential relocation from their temporary detachment along a forest service road used to access construction of the $6.6-billion Coastal GasLink pipeline, to the town of Houston, B.C.

Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet says the letter states that if there is continued commitment to keep the road open, the need for the police presence is “diminished or decreased.”

It feels a lot like a media strategy

But, Smogelgem, hereditary chief of the Fireweed clan, tweeted that “(The RCMP’s) harassment of our people and supporters continues. Now they’ll simply base their Mounties out of the local town of Houston,” Smogelgem wrote. “They are trying to instruct us to continue letting CGL do their work and ignore the eviction that we served them with. OUR EVICTION STANDS!”

Meanwhile, the Mohawk Nation announced it will meet with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who had travelled from British Columbia in a “people’s council” on Friday. They will meet on Mohawk territory, near Belleville, Ont., where a solidarity protest along the Canadian National Railway line has brought train traffic to a standstill across eastern Canada.

The Mohawk Nation said there will be a tobacco burning at daybreak; police and media are not welcome.

The Wet’suwet’en chiefs won’t meet with cabinet ministers in Ottawa while in eastern Ontario, said one of the hereditary chiefs

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett and Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said on Parliament Hill today that they’re eager to meet the Wet’suwet’en chiefs.

But that won’t be possible with three senior chiefs remaining in northern British Columbia, because the group must make decisions as a unit.

— With files from The Canadian Press

• Email: tdawson@postmedia.com | Twitter: tylerrdawson