🔥Wetherspoons pub vandalised as workers launch petition to receive full pay during coronavirus lockdown🔥

A Wetherspoons pub has been vandalised amid backlash from workers who have launched a petition to receive full pay while pubs are shut due to coronavirus.

Pictures show the windows of The Postal Order in Crystal Palace, south London, spray-painted with the words “pay your staff”.

It comes as Wetherspoons staff slammed founder Tim Martin for an “absolutely outrageous” video he sent to all employees on Monday after Boris Johnson announced pubs would shut.

Mr Martin told staff they would be paid for their work until Friday – but wouldn’t get any more money until Government grants covering 80 per cent of workers’ pay kicked in.

He added that the company’s bonus scheme, due to pay out on Friday, would be paused until pubs reopened.

Mr Martin also advised his employees to look for work elsewhere, highlighting that Tesco is hiring thousands of workers to help with increased demand .

Many Wetherspoons staff were unhappy with Mr Martin’s comments and a petition launched to guarantee full pay for staff has now gained more than 9,000 signatures in less than 24 hours.

The petition signatories have asked Wetherspoons to pay staff immediately, while the Government funding is still coming through, shoulder the extra 20 per cent to make up the difference in wages from the 80 per cent the Government has pledged to cover, and pay bonuses that staff are due in full.

Tim Martin, Chairman of JD Wetherspoon with Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Wetherspoons Metropolitan Bar in London (PA)

Writing on the petition website, the Bakers Food & Allied Workers Union said: “We are amongst the 40,000 staff at JD Wetherspoon who have been laid off without pay, after the chain closed its pubs in response to the coronavirus crisis.

“The government has pledged to cover 80 per cent of salaries, but Wetherspoons aren’t willing to cover the cost of our pay until the government money comes in. That could be as long as the end of April.

“As a result, we’ve been left without any kind of back up at this frightening time. We’ve no way to pay the rent, bills or support our families.”

Wetherspoons spokesman Eddie Gershon said the company acknowledges the petition, but the union and signatories “also need to accept the position which Wetherspoon finds itself in, with all of its pubs closed”.

He added: “No one has the right to vandalise one of the company’s pubs. This does not help the situation in any way.

“The company is dealing with this unprecedented situation as best it can.

“Many companies in the hospitality industry have already laid off staff, however, Wetherspoon has paid staff up to date and is waiting on the government to bring its payment scheme into operation so that it can continue to pay staff.”