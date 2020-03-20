🔥Wetherspoon's boss Tim Martin compares shutting pubs over coronavirus to shutting Parliament🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The chairman of JD Wetherspoon has said the Government’s approach to keeping pubs open should be similar to Parliament continuing during the coronavirus crisis.

Tim Martin told BBC’s Radio 4 Today programme he thought a shutdown policy was “over the top”.

It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he expects the tide to be turned in the fight within 12 weeks , as he urged the public to follow social distancing advice , which included not going out to pubs, theatres and restaurants.

Mr Martin said the decision to keep the Houses of Parliament open – despite some expressing unease about it continuing to function as normal – was “sensible”.

He said the same reasoning should be applied to pubs.

“Parliament is open and everyone says, ‘yes, sensible’,” he said.

“I think it’s the same, I don’t think you can shut down all pubs and shops indefinitely.

“I think the sensible balance is for pubs to open but implement social distancing measures in pubs.

“I don’t think a shut down is sensible policy, it’s over the top.”

Mr Martin said that a decline in sales was accelerated when Mr Johnson told people to stay away from pubs.

After rising in previous weeks, sales fell by 4.5 per cent in the week to March 15 and the slowdown has picked up further since the Prime Minister’s statement, he said.

It came as the business reported profit before tax rose 15 per cent to £57.9 million in the half-year to January 26 on revenue of £933 million.

The company said it was cancelling its interim dividend, which had been 4p a year earlier.

Mr Martin said: “It is obviously very difficult to predict, in these circumstances, how events will unfold in future weeks and months, but we now anticipate profits being below market expectations, so long as the current health scare continues.

“As a result of this uncertainty, it is impossible to provide realistic guidance on our performance in the remainder of the financial year.

“The company has decided to delay most capital projects and to reduce expenditure, where possible, including the cancellation of the interim dividend.

“As a result of these actions, combined with the Government’s proposals on business rates relief and credit guarantee facilities, the company believes it has sufficient liquidity to maintain operations at a substantially lower level of sales.”

His comments prompted backlash online, with several people questioning why he was giving advice.

One wrote: “Have I just heard Tim Martin moaning about having to close his pubs to save lives?”

Another said: “Please ask Tim Martin what his qualifications are to make public health policy?”