🔥Wetherspoon boss advised staff to 'seek work at Tesco' during coronavirus outbreak🔥

The boss of Wetherspoon is under fire after advising staff to go and work at supermarkets amid the coronavirus crisis.

Tim Martin said in a video to the pub chain’s 40,000 workers that Tesco was searching for employees now that pubs have shut. “If you’re offered a job… if you think it’s a good idea, do it,” he said.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced on Friday that the government would step in to pay up to 80 per cent of workers’ wages for affected businesses.

But Wetherspoon employees claim they were told they will only be paid for hours worked before March 22, when all pubs in England were forced to shut, and have no further pay date in sight.

In the video, Mr Martin called the government proposals “great” but cited concerns that there could be some delay to the payment of any wage subsidy. He said he would therefore “completely understand” if workers did not want “to wait around”.

Wetherspoon workers were told they could work at Tesco (PA Archive/PA Images)

A spokesman for the chain said there had been a “complete misinterpretation” of its message to staff and any action taken was a result of the “economic reality of the unprecedented situation”.

In the video, Mr Martin tells staff: “Our main aim, and my main aim, is to reopen. I know that almost all our trade now has gone to supermarkets… so we’ve had lots of calls from supermarkets.

“Tesco alone want 20,000 people to join them, that’s half the number of people who work in our pubs. If you’re offered a job at a supermarket, many of you will want to do that. ​

“If you think it’s a good idea, do it, I can completely understand it. If you’ve worked for us before, I can promise you we’ll give you first preference if you want to come back.”

He added that any former workers for the pub chain would receive first priority on future applications to rejoin the company.

In an open letter, the Bakers Food and Allied Workers Union (BFAWU) and Spoons Strike, a group of employees, claim staff were told they will not receive anything from the government’s “furlough” pot until the firm receives the funds, which could be late April.

The revelation has sparked outcry online, with Twitter users branding it “disgusting” and “disgraceful”. The hashtag #boycottwetherspoons was also trending.

Rachel Reeves MP, the chair of the business select committee, said the decision was unacceptable, adding that companies may not receive government support until late April, leaving staff out of pocket until then.

Chancellor Sunak said the “unprecedented” scheme will cover wages of up to £2,500 a month for pubs, restaurants and other firms hit by the pandemic. However, the Treasury said the HMRC-run funds will arrive to firms “within weeks”, without specifying a date.

Mr Martin was slammed last week for refusing to shut his network of pubs, as thousands of revellers flouted the government’s social distancing advice designed to stop the virus’ spread.

Wetherspoon said its communications to staff have been “completely misinterpreted”, but did not deny that workers face not being paid beyond this Friday.

Mr Martin said in a statement: “Companies like Costa, owned by Coca Cola, and McDonalds, being owned by large multinationals, can afford to retain staff and commit to paying them, before details of the government furlough scheme are published.

“However, they are in a minority in the pub and restaurant trade. Most companies, including Wetherspoon, do not have the resources, while pubs are shut, to make this commitment and need to see details of the scheme in order to retain and pay staff, as the government has sensibly requested, rather than instigating large-scale lay-offs.

“That may seem stark, but that’s the economic reality of the unprecedented situation in the UK today. Our aim is to ensure that all Wetherspoon staff are able to return to their roles once the pubs reopen.

“Meanwhile, as of today, all staff have been paid upto date [sic].”​