🔥Westminster sex abuse: Politicians and institutions ignored 'ample evidence' of crimes against children, report says🔥

Politicians and institutions at Westminster turned a blind eye to sex abuse against children for decades to protect their own reputations, an official report concluded.

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse said there was “ample evidence” of abusers linked to Westminster carrying out crimes.

But it said they had been protected from prosecution by police, other politicians and the director of public prosecutions because “nobody seemed to care about the fate of the children involved”.

In a series of damning revelations, today’s report warns of a “profound” impact on victims and accuses political parties of being “more concerned about political fallout than safeguarding”, with such attitudes continuing “until very recently”.

The report also describes “a vivid picture” of police corruption in London in the Sixties, Seventies and Eighties, including the “cruising of expensive cars around Piccadilly Circus by those viewing boys and young men who would hang around the railings known as the ‘meat rack’ to be picked up by older men”.

The report says that those protected from prosecution despite being “known or rumoured to be active in their sexual interest in children” at the time included the MPs Sir Peter Morrison and Cyril Smith.

It describes the failure by the then Liberal leader Lord Steel to take action against Smith as “an abdication of political responsibility” which occurred despite him being told by Smith that allegations made against him at the time were true.

The report emphasises that there is no evidence of any “organised Westminster paedophile network” of the sort alleged by the convicted fantasist Carl Beech.

But it states: “There have been significant failures by Westminster institutions in their responses to allegations of child sexual abuse.

“This included failure to recognise it, actively shielding abusers and covering up allegations.”

It adds: “‘Deference’ [was shown] towards politicians and others believed to have some importance in public life… [and] the police paid little regard to the welfare of sexually exploited children.”

Professor Alexis Jay, who chaired the inquiry, said: “A consistent pattern emerged of failures to put the welfare of children above political status.”