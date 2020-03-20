🔥West Midlands becomes coronavirus hotspot with one NHS trust recording highest death toll in England🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the government is looking “very, very closely” at why there is a coronavirus hotspot in the Midlands.

The region has seen 28 deaths so far, with the majority of the victims being elderly or at-risk patients.

The West Midlands now accounts for 16 per cent of the death toll in England.

The Royal Wolverhampton Trust reported nine deaths from Covid-19, the highest number for any trust in the country. The Dudley Group Foundation Trust recorded seven deaths, while Sandwell and West Birmingham Trust reported five deaths. Walsall Healthcare Trust also recorded one death.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is looking into why the West Midlands is a hotspot(PA)

Asked on Sky News about the deaths, Mr Hancock said: “There is a hotspot, not as big as in London, but there is a hotspot in the Midlands.

“It’s something that we’re looking at very, very closely to find out why, frankly.

“I mean, the spread of a disease like this does tend to be in areas of hotspot and then broadening out from them.

“What we’ve got to do … is to respond as well as possible.”

The Health Secretary added that people undergoing treatment for cancer and others who form part of a group of around 1.4 million people will receive specific advice on what to do to keep themselves safe from coronavirus.

At present, anyone with an underlying health condition such as those who usually receive an NHS flu jab, people with weakened immune systems and anyone over 70 is told to be “particularly stringent in following social distancing measures”.

But those who are at even higher risk of severe illness from Covid-19, including recipients of donor organs, those on active chemotherapy or radiotherapy, people with blood cancers and those with severe chest conditions will be given more tailored advice

The death toll in Italy rose to 3,405, overtaking the total number of deaths so far registered in China.

Back in the UK, the toll reached 144 on Thursday, with around four in 10 of all deaths so far in London.