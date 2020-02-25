🔥West Ham's tribute to Bobby Moore on 27th anniversary of legendary captain's death🔥

On the 27th anniversary of his death, West Ham paid tribute to the legend Bobby Moore before their game against Liverpool at Anfield on Monday night.

England’s World Cup-winning captain passed away on February 24, 1993 after losing his battle with bowel cancer and West Ham players warmed up with shirts supporting the charity set up in his memory – The Bobby Moore Fund for Cancer Research UK.

Moore made 646 senior appearances for West Ham between 1958 and 1974, and led the Hammers to the FA Cup in 1964 and European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1965.

He died, aged 51, over a quarter of a century ago but his legend lives on and captain Mark Noble, Declan Rice and the rest of the West Ham squad paid tribute to him at Anfield.

Moore, who was capped 108 by England and lifted the World Cup in 1966, led West Ham to one of only four victories at Liverpool in their history, a 2-1 win in September 1963.

(PA)

The current side went close to another famous win on Monday but went down 3-2.

West Ham tweeted: “Our greatest player. Our greatest captain. Our greatest icon. 27 years ago Bobby Moore passed away. Rest in peace, Bobby. The Greatest.”