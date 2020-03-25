🔥West Ham's Michail Antonio wears Tottenham shirt after losing a FIFA 20 bet to Ryan Sessegnon🔥

West Ham’s Michail Antonio may think twice about online wagers after being forced to wear the shirt of bitter rivals Tottenham thanks to Ryan Sessegnon beating him in a game of FIFA 20. 

With the Premier League suspended until April 30 at the earliest, the English pair took the scheduled game between the London clubs online for charity last Friday. 

Sessegnon emerged a 2-0 winner, goals from Giovani Lo Celso and Lucas Moura sealing the victory for Tottenham. 

With the bragging rights heading to north London, Antonio subsequently gave the West Ham fans on Instagram a sight they never thought they would see. 

“I’m a man of my word, so I’m wearing the [Spurs] kit,” he said. “But I didn’t say I would let it touch my skin!”

Antonio also revealed his disappointment on Twitter after the “embarrassing'” defeat, jokingly adding a number of excuses as to why he lost. 

“ABSOLUTELY GUTTED,” he said. “Was embarrassing out there today and I’m way better than that.

“The passing was off, shooting was bad and couldn’t tackle. I think it’s clear what happened………… my controller must have been broken. I’LL BE BACK.”

Sessegnon also took to Twitter to give his thoughts. He said: “It was a very well deserved win, could have been more.

“But I’ll take what I can and thank USM [Unique Sports Management] for donating £1000 to the charity Mind. It’s all going to a good cause.”

