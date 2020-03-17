🔥West Ham's Michail Antonio forced to wear Tottenham shirt after losing Fifa 20 bet to Ryan Sessegnon🔥

The coronavirus pandemic has forced football clubs to turn off their training facilities and advise their players to remain inside, meaning some footballers have already been turning to esports to obtain their taste of the action.

With the Premier League fixtures postponed until April 3 at the initial because of Covid-19, enticing clashes like the London derby clash between Tottenham and West Ham – originally scheduled for Friday – won’t happen.

When West Ham forward Michail Antonio found himself at a loose end on Monday and keen to create a casino game of Fifa 20, there could have surely been a huge selection of fans desperate to play.

The 30-year-old released a note via his Twitter account calling for prospective challengers to produce themselves known and in so doing, caught the eye of Tottenham’s Ryan Sessegnon.

After agreeing to the match-up, the pair engaged in a little bit of pre-match banter instigated by Antonio telling Sessegnon: “You ain’t ready because of this.”

Sessegnon hit back the war of words with emojis, suggesting his opponent should showcase his skills than his words rather.

Of which point, Antonio made a decision to improve the stakes: the loser provides traditional Fifa apology while wearing the other’s club shirt. This is likely to be Tottenham against West Ham in the end really, with pride – not points – on the relative line.

It remains to be observed if the two players will host the overall game go on streaming platforms such as for example Twitch, allowing viewers deprived of these dose of football to catch the action.

But Sessegnon confirmed the clash is certainly going ahead on Friday and the 20-year-old even told his club to obtain a shirt ready. “Gonna require a shirt for @michailantonio @spursofficial! #COYS,” he tweeted.

Despite having the coronavirus, footballers are keeping us on the edge of our seats still.