🔥West Ham XI vs Southampton: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and latest injuries for Premier League🔥

Jarrod Bowen is pushing for his first West Ham start in their crunch relegation clash with Southampton.

The £22 million January signing has made substitute appearances against Manchester City and Liverpool, but David Moyes could name him in the team this weekend.

Moyes will weigh up whether to stick with Jeremy Ngakia at right-back after his impressive display against Liverpool at Anfield on Monday.

Defender Ryan Fredericks is out for six weeks with a shoulder injury so Moyes must choose between Ngakia or veteran Pablo Zabaleta to deputise.

Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek is out with the hip injury he suffered against Liverpool, so there will be a reshuffle in midfield.

Pablo Fornals could come in after scoring off the bench on Monday night, while Michail Antonio is set to lead the line again ahead of Sebastien Haller.

Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski will be looking to make up for his blunder against Liverpool and is set to start in goal for the Hammers.

West Ham predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Ngakia, Ogbonna, Diop, Cresswell; Noble, Rice; Snodgrass, Fornals, Bowen; Antonio.