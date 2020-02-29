🔥West Ham XI vs Southampton: Confirmed team news and starting lineups🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s live Premier League commentary stream of West Ham vs Southampton.

Follow all the action with Giuseppe Muro at London Stadium, where there could be more pre-match protests…

Starting XIs: Bowen starts for West Ham | Ings on the bench for Southampton

News: West Ham fans protest outside the London Stadium

Kick-off: 3pm GMT

2020-02-29T14:22:53.490Z

Here’s more on those protests from our man at the ground, Giuseppe Muro:”Approximately 5,000 West Ham fans staged a protest march against under-fire co-owners David Sullivan and David Gold ahead of Saturday’s home game against Southampton.”Supporters marched along Newham Greenway to the London Stadium amid growing unrest among fans towards Gold, Sullivan and vice-chair Karren Brady.”Photo: Reuters”Protesters held up banners which read: “GSB out”. “The march, which was organised by Hammers United, is the latest protest by West Ham fans.”

2020-02-29T14:13:56.006Z

So that’s three changes for West Ham following the defeat at Liverpool – which but for a couple of errors from Fabianski they might have actually won!Bowen is in, along with Sebastien Haller and Pablo Fornals – the latter having come off the bench to score at Anfield on Monday night.

2020-02-29T14:03:07.516Z

Southampton: McCarthy, Ward-Prowse, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand, Boufal, Smallbone, Hojbjerg, Armstrong, Obafemi, Long.Substitutes: Vestergaard, Ings, Adams, Romeu, Walker-Peters, Gunn, Valery.

2020-02-29T14:02:45.806Z

West Ham: Fabianski, Ngakia, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Noble, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Antonio, Haller.Substitutes: Balbuena, Zabaleta, Felipe Anderson, Lanzini, Snodgrass, Masuaku, Randolph.

2020-02-29T14:02:25.113Z

Here are today’s starting line-ups!

2020-02-29T13:57:59.530Z

Does Bowen have a point to prove today?The January signing is expected to make his home debut this afternoon, but David Moyes has insisted that the former Hull City man will be not West Ham’s savoir. “I’ve got to use my experience. Players like Leighton Baines and Phil Jagielka took six months to settle into the Premier League, but others like Tim Cahill made an impact straight away.”I’ll assess Jarrod and see where he is at. I want him to be for the long term. If we are signing a player from Hull and hoping him to be a saviour, I think that’s unfair, but he’s looking very good and very sharp.”Photo: Getty Images

2020-02-29T13:45:32.336Z

Official team news coming up in around 15 minutes. Stay tuned!

2020-02-29T13:12:27.550Z

Protests ahead of kick-offPhoto: ReutersAs expected, a group of West Ham fans are protesting against the board once again en route to London Stadium….

2020-02-29T12:20:16.986Z

Fans plan more protestsPhoto: PAA group of West Ham fans were planning their next protest against under-fire co-owners David Sullivan and David Gold ahead of today’s game.Supporters released black balloons before-kick off at Anfield on Monday night and unfurled anti-board banners demanding changes from Gold, Sullivan and vice-chair Karren Brady.

2020-02-29T11:30:40.016Z

Predicted lineupsHere is how we see both sides lining up this afternoon…West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Ngakia, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Noble; Snodgrass, Fornals, Anderson; AntonioSouthampton (4-4-2): McCarthy; Ward-Prowse, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand; Armstrong, Smallbone, Hojbjerg, Djenepo; Long, Ings

2020-02-29T11:29:52.936Z

Walker-Peters fit for SaintsPhoto: Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty ImagesSouthampton are without Nathan Redmond today due to a muscle injury that also ruled him out of the win over Aston Villa.However, Tottenham loanee Kyle Walker-Peters is poised to return from a calf problem.Forward Moussa Djenepo is also doubtful for personal reasons.

2020-02-29T11:12:08.850Z

Bowen to start?Photo: Arfa Griffiths/West Ham United FC via Getty ImagesJarrod Bowen could make his maiden West Ham start today.The £22million January signing has so far made substitute appearances against Manchester City and Liverpool, but David Moyes could name him in the starting XI at London Stadium this afternoon.Moyes will weigh up whether to stick with Jeremy Ngakia at right-back after his impressive display against Liverpool at Anfield on Monday.Defender Ryan Fredericks is out for six weeks with a shoulder injury so Moyes must choose between Ngakia or veteran Pablo Zabaleta to deputise.Czech international Tomas Soucek is out with the hip injury he suffered against Liverpool, so there will be a reshuffle in midfield.Pablo Fornals could come in after scoring off the bench on Monday night, while Michail Antonio is set to lead the line again ahead of Sebastien Haller.Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski will be looking to make up for his blunder against Liverpool and is set to start in goal for the Hammers.

2020-02-29T10:42:45.370Z

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between West Ham and Southampton at London Stadium!

How to follow West Ham vs Southampton

TV channel: Due to the television blackout restrictions surrounding 3pm GMT kick-offs, the match will not be available to watch live in the United Kingdom.

Radio: You can listen to the match live on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Live stream/text commentary: You can follow the game live today with Standard Sport’s match blog with Giuseppe Muro at London Stadium.

Starting XIs

West Ham: Fabianski, Ngakia, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Noble, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Antonio, Haller.

Substitutes: Balbuena, Zabaleta, Felipe Anderson, Lanzini, Snodgrass, Masuaku, Randolph.

Southampton: McCarthy, Ward-Prowse, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand, Boufal, Smallbone, Hojbjerg, Armstrong, Obafemi, Long.

Substitutes: Vestergaard, Ings, Adams, Romeu, Walker-Peters, Gunn, Valery.

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire)

Match preview

Today’s game could be key for the Hammers in their fight for survival, with David Moyes’ 18th-placed side – who threw away a surprise lead at Liverpool on Monday night – able to haul themselves out of the relegation zone with a point.

West Ham are without a win in eight matches across all competitions, while opponents Southampton are comfortably 10 points clear of danger after a first victory in five against Aston Villa last weekend.