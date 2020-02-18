🔥West Ham XI vs Manchester City: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and latest injuries🔥

David Moyes returns from West Ham’s curtailed winter break into two games that no manager would pick.

The Hammers are a point from safety at the bottom of the Premier League and travel to Manchester City and Liverpool over the next week.

Moyes will hope to have Felipe Anderson back involved in the squad after a back injury, while he has said he could bide his time with January signing Jarrod Bowen.

Fellow new arrival Tomas Soucek made his debut in midfield before the winter break, while having Michail Antonio fit and firing for the run-in will be key if the Hammers are to survive.

‘’I’m more than confident,” Moyes said of their situation. “I think the players here are more than capable. I think we have got a good group.

“I think they are all fully aware of the situation we’re in and the improvement we need to make to make sure we’re not in the bottom three, and I’m sure come the end we will do.’’

West Ham predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Fabianski; Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice; Snodgrass, Noble, Soucek, Antonio; Haller