🔥West Ham XI vs Liverpool: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and latest injuries🔥

David Moyes has taken some inspiration from Atletico Madrid’s approach to facing Liverpool ahead of their trip to Merseyside on Monday.

The Spaniards manage to shutout Jurgen Klopp’s side in the Champions League this week and inflict on them a first defeat in all competitions since a side of academy players lost to Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup in December.

The Hammers opted to sit back and frustrate Manchester City at The Etihad on Wednesday and came away with nothing, but will have to go with more of the same on Monday.

Moyes will have to call on veteran Pablo Zabaleta at right-back after Ryan Fredericks sustained ligament damage, while Felipe Anderson could be back in for his first appearance since coming off injured at Sheffield Untied in early January.

West Ham lacked pace on the break in Manchester with Michail Antonio completely isolated in the final third, Moyes will hope the Brazilian can help solve that next week.

West Ham predicted XI (5-4-1): Fabianski; Zabaleta, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku; Rice, Noble, Soucek, Anderson; Antonio