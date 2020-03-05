🔥West Ham XI vs Arsenal: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and latest injuries🔥

West Ham manager David Moyes finally saw the fruits of his labour last weekend with an overdue win but now prepares for a daunting London derby against Arsenal.

The 3-1 win over Southampton will have delighted the Scotsman no end, with a statement performance from January signing Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio and Sebastian Haller looking a force to be reckoned with and Declan Rice continuing his fine form.

With that in mind, there seems no sense in changing things for this weekend’s meeting with the Gunners at the Emirates.

The Hammers are chasing back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since August as they look to move clear of the bottom three, above which they sit on goal difference alone.

Though the Gunners have picked up under Mikel Arteta of late, there are still vulnerabilities and a win is certainly not out of reach for the Hammers should they put on a similar display to the one against Southampton.

West Ham predicted XI (4-4-2): Fabianski, Ngakia, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Fornals, Bowen, Antonio, Haller