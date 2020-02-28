🔥West Ham vs Southampton, Premier League preview: Starting XIs, prediction, live stream, radio and highlights🔥

West Ham’s fight for Premier League survival continues on Saturday with a home clash against Southampton at London Stadium.

David Moyes’ 18th-placed Hammers have now gone eight matches without a win across all competitions and sit one point adrift of safety, though were unfortunate to return empty-handed from Monday night’s trip to Liverpool.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the match…

Possible starting XIs

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Ngakia, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Noble; Snodgrass, Fornals, Anderson; Antonio

Southampton (4-4-2): McCarthy; Ward-Prowse, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand; Armstrong, Smallbone, Hojbjerg, Djenepo; Long, Ings

Expert view: Alan Smith

“Anyone at Anfield must have wondered how West Ham have ended up in this predicament.

“I certainly did after commentating on a game the visitors might actually have won had Lukasz Fabianski not suffered a stinker.

“All their good work, however, will count for nothing if the team can’t use that performance as a launching pad.

“Ten points ahead of their hosts and very nearly safe, Southampton’s attitude will play a big part.

“But looking at the Hammers’ fixtures, a win here is vital, what with Arsenal, Wolves, Spurs and Chelsea lining up next.”

Match prediction

Where to follow the match

TV channel: Due to the television blackout restrictions surrounding 3pm GMT kick-offs, the match will not be available to watch live in the United Kingdom.

Radio: You can listen to the match live on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Live stream/text commentary: You can follow the game live on Saturday with Standard Sport’s match blog with Giuseppe Muro at London Stadium.

Match highlights

Match highlights will be available to watch on BBC’s Match of the Day, which starts at 10:20pm on Saturday evening, and Sky Sports’ Premier League channel.

Sky Sports is available via Now TV with a day pass for £9.99.

