🔥West Ham vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League commentary stream, team news and latest build-up🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s live Premier League commentary stream of West Ham vs Southampton.

Today’s game could be key for the Hammers in their fight for survival, with David Moyes’ 18th-placed side – who threw away a surprise lead at Liverpool on Monday night – able to haul themselves out of the relegation zone with a point.

West Ham are without a win in eight matches across all competitions, while opponents Southampton are comfortably 10 points clear of danger after a first victory in five against Aston Villa last weekend.

With kick-off scheduled for 3pm GMT, follow all the action with Giuseppe Muro at London Stadium, where there could be more pre-match protests…

2020-02-29T10:42:45.370Z

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between West Ham and Southampton at London Stadium!

How to follow West Ham vs Southampton

TV channel: Due to the television blackout restrictions surrounding 3pm GMT kick-offs, the match will not be available to watch live in the United Kingdom.

Radio: You can listen to the match live on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Live stream/text commentary: You can follow the game live today with Standard Sport’s match blog with Giuseppe Muro at London Stadium.

West Ham team news

Jarrod Bowen could make his maiden West Ham start today.

The £22million January signing has so far made substitute appearances against Manchester City and Liverpool, but David Moyes could name him in the starting XI at London Stadium this afternoon.

Moyes will weigh up whether to stick with Jeremy Ngakia at right-back after his impressive display against Liverpool at Anfield on Monday.

Defender Ryan Fredericks is out for six weeks with a shoulder injury so Moyes must choose between Ngakia or veteran Pablo Zabaleta to deputise.

Czech international Tomas Soucek is out with the hip injury he suffered against Liverpool, so there will be a reshuffle in midfield.

Pablo Fornals could come in after scoring off the bench on Monday night, while Michail Antonio is set to lead the line again ahead of Sebastien Haller.

Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski will be looking to make up for his blunder against Liverpool and is set to start in goal for the Hammers.

Predicted lineups

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Ngakia, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Noble; Snodgrass, Fornals, Anderson; Antonio

Southampton (4-4-2): McCarthy; Ward-Prowse, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand; Armstrong, Smallbone, Hojbjerg, Djenepo; Long, Ings

