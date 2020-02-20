🔥West Ham signing Jarrod Bowen ready for Premier League survival scrap the second time around🔥

Jarrod Bowen says he is ready to take the Premier League by the scruff of the neck after making his West Ham debut at Manchester City.

The forward, a £22million deadline day arrival from Hull City, was introduced late on at The Etihad, and while he could not get the Hammers back into a game which had long since left their grasp, there were flashes of what he could bring.

The 23-year-old, started wide and drifted centrally when he could, happy to take on his man and add a bit of pace to proceedings. Moyes will have been encouraged.

Bowen has, albeit briefly, tasted the Premier League before. He made seven appearances at the back end of a season during which Hull were relegated, but he is more than prepared this time around.

In Pictures | Man City vs West Ham | 19/02/2020

“I think it was a bit different back then,” said Bowen. “I’ve matured as a player and I’m a few years older for one. I’m coming into it in my best form as well, so I’m just hoping that I get more chances and when I am out there on the pitch I have got to take it by the scruff of the neck and show my ability.

“I think it was important, especially coming into a game like this just to have my first couple of touches and I got that. But they’re a very good side, there is no denying that, so we just move onto the next game now.”

A debut at the home of the outgoing champions is now followed by a trip to those who will take the crown.

Bowen will be hoping for a first start at Liverpool on Monday, but is looking further ahead at games against those around them for West Ham’s chance to rise above the survival scrap.

“There is a tough run of games but the pressure is not on us at Anfield as no-one expects us to get anything from the game,” Bowen told the club website. “So we can use that to our advantage before going into the final run when we play a lot of teams in the bottom half and we expect to pick up points and get ourselves out of this position.”