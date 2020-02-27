🔥West Ham set Ryan Fredericks injury return date after successful shoulder surgery🔥

West Have have announced that Ryan Fredericks is expected to return in six weeks following successful shoulder surgery.

Fredericks, 27, suffered the injury during West Ham’s 2-0 defeat at Manchester City last week, and underwent surgery on Wednesday.

The news is a boost to West Ham, with Fredericks initially feared to be out for the rest of the season.

Assuming Fredericks returns on schedule, the defender could be available for the Hammers’ trip to Newcastle on 10 April, meaning he could play in the club’s last six games of the Premier League season as they aim to avoid relegation.

A club statement read: “West Ham United can confirm that Ryan Fredericks has had successful surgery on his shoulder injury and is expected to return to action in around six weeks.

“The 27-year-old damaged ligaments in his right shoulder during the recent Premier League clash at Manchester City and, following specialist consultation, underwent an operation on Wednesday afternoon.”

West Ham’s medical chief, Richard Collinge, said: “Ryan’s surgery went exactly as planned and he will begin his rehabilitation and recovery immediately, with the plan being for him to be available again in early to mid-April.”

West Ham’s 19-year-old full-back Jeremy Ngakia impressed in Fredericks’ absence during the 3-2 defeat at Liverpool on Monday night.