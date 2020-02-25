🔥West Ham ratings: Jeremy Ngakia the best player as Lukasz Fabianski mistakes costs the Hammers🔥

West Ham went close to becoming the first team to take points off Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League this season – before ultimately shooting themselves in the foot .

Giuseppe Muro was at Anfield to run the rule over the performances of West Ham’s players…

Lukasz Fabianski 4/10

Should have done better with the opener and then produced an absolute howler to gift Liverpool an equaliser when he let Mohamed Salah’s shot squirm through his grasp.

Aaron Cresswell 6/10

It was always going to be tough night against Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Came close to late equaliser.

Issa Diop 7/10

Made it 1-1 with a near-post header in the first half and defended well before Liverpool turned the game around late on.

Angelo Ogbonna 7/10

Like Diop, defended superbly and was unfortunate to come out on the losing side.

Jeremy Ngakia 8/10

An outstanding display from the 19-year-old right back against the threat of Sadio Mane and Andy Robertson

Photo: Action Images via Reuters

Robert Snodgrass 7/10

Crossed for Issa Diop’s diop header, gave West Ham a threat from set-pieces in the first half and did well defensively with a typically hard-working display.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters

Tomas Soucek 7/10

The January loan signing was brilliant and epitomised the grit and fight West Ham showed in the first half before he pulled up with an injured at the start of the second half.

Declan Rice 7/10

Broke things up well in the first half but West Ham were overrun late on.

Mark Noble 7/10

Led the pressing in midfield as West Ham closed down the space in the first half and came close to an injury-time equaliser when his shot was defected wide.

Felipe Anderson 5/10

Struggled on his first start since January and was brought off after 65 minutes.

Photo: REUTERS

Michail Antonio 6/10

Gave West Ham an attacking outlet and his pace worried the Liverpool defence all night but he missed a great chance at 2-2.

Substitutes

Pablo Fornals 6/10

Replaced Tomas Soucek early in the second half and scored the goal that like liked it might give West Ham a famous win at Anfield.

Sebastien Haller 5/10

Didn’t do enough when he came on for Felipe Anderson and should have done better to try to hold the ball up in the build-up for Liverpool’s winner.

Jarrod Bowen 5/10

Replaced Robert Snodgrass late on and missed a golden chance to equalise when he was one on one with Alisson.