🔥West Ham ratings: Jarrod Bowen up and running as front four impress against Southampton🔥

West Ham secured their first Premier League win in nine matches with a 3-1 triumph over Southampton to move themselves out of the relegation zone.

Giuseppe Muro was at the London Stadium for Standard Sport, and here are his West Ham ratings…

Lukasz Fabianski 6/10

A solid afternoon after his howler against Liverpool on Monday night. Could do nothing about the Southampton goal.

Jeremy Ngakia 7/10

Another assured display from the youngster after keeping his place at right-back. Kept the tricky Sofiane Boufal so quiet that the winger was hauled off about 54 minutes.

Issa Diop 7/10

Missed a great chance with a free header in the first half but again defended well alongside Angelo Ogbonna.

Angelo Ogbonna 7/10

Is forming and a good centre-back partnership with Issa Diop and been one of West Ham’s most consistent players this season.

Aaron Creswell 6/10

Booked for a hacking down Shane Long in the second half

Pablo Fornals 8/10

Handed a start by David Moyes after his goal against Liverpool and was excellent, ran himself into the ground and provided two assists for Jarrod Bowen and Michail Anotnio.

Declan Rice 8/10

Had to be West Ham’s legs in midfield without the injured Tomas Soucek and, on his 100th West Ham appearance, was excellent.

Mark Noble 7/10

West Ham’s Mr Reliable. Has been in relegation fights before and knows what is needed to get the Hammers out of trouble.

Jarrod Bowen 8/10

The £22million January signing scored on his first West Ham start with a bit of quality that the Hammers have been missing this season.

Michail Antonio 8/10

Scored West Ham’s third goal and alongside Sebastien Haller the pair caused problems all afternoon after David Moyes went with two up front.

Sebastien Haller 8/10

Has struggled since his £45million move to West Ham but was outstanding and put the Hammers 2-1 ahead with a goal that could turn out to be a huge one in their fight to stay up.

Substitutes

Robert Snodgrass 6/10

Came on for Jarrod Bowen with 15 minutes to go to help West Ham see out a big three points.

Felipe Anderson

Replaced Pablo Fornals in stoppage time.