🔥West Ham protest: Thousands of fans join 'GSB out' march against board🔥

An estimated 5,000 West Ham fans staged a protest march against under-fire co-owners David Sullivan and David Gold ahead of Saturday’s home game against Southampton.

Supporters marched along Newham Greenway to the London Stadium amid growing unrest among fans towards Gold, Sullivan and vice-chair Karren Brady.

Protesters held up banners which read: “GSB out”.

The march, which was organised by Hammers United, is the latest protest by West Ham fans.

(Getty Images)

Around 900 supporters staged a protest before the Everton game last month, while fans in the away end at Liverpool on Monday released black balloons before-kick off and unfurled anti-board banners demanding changes from Gold, Sullivan and Brady.

Fans at Anfield also unfurled banners. One read: “Run like a circus – Owned by clowns”. Another read: “GSB out – Sold a dream, delivered a nightmare.”

Relegated-threatened West Ham face Southampton in a crunch match for the Hammers. After Norwich beat Leicester on Friday, West Ham started Saturday three points off the bottom.