🔥West Ham player ratings: Michail Antonio's misses prove costly as Arsenal claim narrow win🔥

West Ham remain deep in the relegation mire after another spirited display earned no points as Arsenal won 1-0 on Saturday.

Giuseppe Muro was at the Emirates Stadium to run the rule over David Moyes’s side…

Lukasz Fabianski 6

Made a good save to deny Eddie Nketiah at 0-0 but could do nothing about the Arsenal goal on a solid afternoon against his former club.

Jeremy Ngakia 7

Another assured display from the 19-year-old who largely kept Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang quiet in the second half and has now made the right-back spot his own.

Issa Diop 7

A strong display at centre-back but couldn’t help West Ham hang on to what would have been their first clean sheet since New Year’s Day.

Angelo Ogbonna 7

Survived a VAR penalty scare in the second half and defended well alongside Issa Diop.

Aaron Cresswell 7

Made a crucial goalline block to deny Arsenal an opener in the first half and put in a steady display at left-back. Pablo Fornals 6 Lots of effort but struggled to make an impact and missed a good chance to equalise late on.

Declan Rice 7

The best midfielder on the pitch.

Mark Noble 6

Had cover a lot of ground without Tomas Soucek in the team and tired before he was replaced with 10 minutes to go.

Jarrod Bowen 7

Another impressive display from the £22million January signing, who has made a real impact since joining in January.

Michail Antonio 5

Caused havoc in the Arsenal defence and should have had a hat-trick but missed three glorious chances that cost West Ham what would have been a big win.

Sebastien Haller 5

Wasted a good chance in the first half on a disappointing afternoon for the Frenchman.

Substitutes

Tomas Soucek, N/A: Came on with Mark Noble late on.

Felipe Anderson, N/A: Replaced Pablo Fornals in the final minutes as West Ham searched for an equaliser.

Robert Snodgrass, N/A: Introduced in the 90th minute.