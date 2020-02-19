🔥West Ham player ratings: Declan Rice the shining light as Ryan Fredericks forced off injured🔥
West Ham remain in the relegation zone after their delayed Manchester City game ended in a 2-0 loss at the Etihad Stadium.
Jack Rosser was at the Etihad Stadium to run the rule over David Moyes’ side.
Lukasz Fabianski 5
Should have done a lot better with Manchester City’s second goal, beaten far too easily at the near post.
Ryan Fredericks 6
Got forward when he could and defended well, his pace was a big loss when forced off through injury.
Issa Diop 6
Defended admirably against the Premier League’s highest scoring side.
(Getty Images)
Angelo Ogbonna 6
Could have been more alive for the opener, but again did well in the circumstances.
Aaron Cresswell 6
Two outstanding blocks from Jesus early on in the first half, did well on the left hand side of a back three.
Arthur Masuaku 5
Despite his pace offered very little going forward when West Ham were desperately lacking width.
(West Ham United FC via Getty Ima)
Tomas Soucek 6
Did well when City were on the ball but struggled to cause problems when in a more advanced role in possession.
Declan Rice 7
Worked tirelessly to win the ball back in midfield and get West Ham on the front foot, just wasn’t quite matched by those ahead of him.
Mark Noble 6
Defended well but could have been more adventurous on the ball, as was the case for most of the West Ham side.
(REUTERS)
Robert Snodgrass 5
Lacked the pace to have a real impact in the position he was played, not the Scotsmans best day.
Michail Antonio 6
Lead the line energetically but was often left to his own devices with the Hammers sitting so deep.
Substitutes
Pablo Zabaleta, 6: West Ham dropped off from the moment he was introduced, will be a big ask for him to fill in for Fredericks.
Jarrod Bowen: n/a