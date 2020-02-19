🔥West Ham player ratings: Declan Rice the shining light as Ryan Fredericks forced off injured🔥

West Ham remain in the relegation zone after their delayed Manchester City game ended in a 2-0 loss at the Etihad Stadium.

Jack Rosser was at the Etihad Stadium to run the rule over David Moyes’ side.

Lukasz Fabianski 5

Should have done a lot better with Manchester City’s second goal, beaten far too easily at the near post.

Ryan Fredericks 6

Got forward when he could and defended well, his pace was a big loss when forced off through injury.

Issa Diop 6

Defended admirably against the Premier League’s highest scoring side.

(Getty Images)

Angelo Ogbonna 6

Could have been more alive for the opener, but again did well in the circumstances.

Aaron Cresswell 6

Two outstanding blocks from Jesus early on in the first half, did well on the left hand side of a back three.

Arthur Masuaku 5

Despite his pace offered very little going forward when West Ham were desperately lacking width.

(West Ham United FC via Getty Ima)

Tomas Soucek 6

Did well when City were on the ball but struggled to cause problems when in a more advanced role in possession.

Declan Rice 7

Worked tirelessly to win the ball back in midfield and get West Ham on the front foot, just wasn’t quite matched by those ahead of him.

Mark Noble 6

Defended well but could have been more adventurous on the ball, as was the case for most of the West Ham side.

(REUTERS)

Robert Snodgrass 5

Lacked the pace to have a real impact in the position he was played, not the Scotsmans best day.

Michail Antonio 6

Lead the line energetically but was often left to his own devices with the Hammers sitting so deep.

Substitutes

Pablo Zabaleta, 6: West Ham dropped off from the moment he was introduced, will be a big ask for him to fill in for Fredericks.

Jarrod Bowen: n/a