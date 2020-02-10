🔥West Ham news this week: Players fly off on holiday as Premier League face fixture headache🔥

After travelling back to London from Manchester on the coach after their game at the Etihad Stadium was postponed on Sunday , most of the West Ham squad have jetted straight off on holiday to take a break from the worries of their relegation scrap.

David Moyes has given the players five days off during their designated winter. Moyes has decided against taking the players away for some warm-weather training but the squad are due back in to training at the club’s Rush Green training ground on Saturday.

West Ham’s next game is away at runaway leaders Liverpool on Monday, February 24.

The Premier League face a scheduling headache over when to rearrange the Manchester City fixture but West Ham are not prepared to play it this weekend.

Mark Noble said in his Standard Sport column last week that he would be staying at home to look after his children and his dogs this week.

Most of the squad have gone abroad but the Premier League have previously said they expects clubs to “honour and respect the underlining rationale” of the winter break by not arranging competitive or friendly fixtures during their winter break so it is highly unlikely the players will be made to rush back to England for a game this weekend.

The winter break has probably come at a good time for West Ham, who have not won in five matches since Moyes’ first game in charge and are set to have Felipe Anderson back from injury for their trip to Anfield.